New Interviews & Guests On The Vinny Eastwood Show & American Freedom Radio For USA
In a recent interview he interviewed Ashley Ferrell and they discussed many topics and fields questions from different sources. Vinny Eastwood broadcasts In New Zealand and The United States Of America.
He has a YouTube Channel and has over 33,000 subscribers and discusses events in New Zealand, The USA and the World. He has had well known guests on his show and some people who are just speaking their mind and asking questions a lot of people want to ask. What is going on in this World? Vinny has a slogan...if the media isn't doing their job...don't fight 'em...just replace them. Vinny Eastwood also hosts AFR, The American Freedom Radio. In a recent interview he interviewd Ashley Ferrell and it has thousands of views that are addressing several key issues. If you have burning questions and want to hear some view points to get you and your friends, family and associates thinking...be sure to visit. Vinnyeastwood dot com and Americanfreedomradio dot com.
For more information you can visit their YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Vinny Eastwood, American Freedom Radio
218-339-8525
guerillamrnews@
End
