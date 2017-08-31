 
New Interviews & Guests On The Vinny Eastwood Show & American Freedom Radio For USA

In a recent interview he interviewed Ashley Ferrell and they discussed many topics and fields questions from different sources. Vinny Eastwood broadcasts In New Zealand and The United States Of America.
 
 
Facebook/YouTube: Vinny Eastwood Show/American Freedom Radio
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- People are researching and listening to alternative media all over the world. Introducing Vinny Eastwood and The Vinny Eastwood Show. Vinny has been around the block a few times and dives into topics most don't want to touch or comment on. Vinny Eastwood broadcasts over the radio and the Internet and he is getting the word out to let people know...he is ready to talk about the hard news.

He has a YouTube Channel and has over 33,000 subscribers and discusses events in New Zealand, The USA and the World. He has had well known guests on his show and some people who are just speaking their mind and asking questions a lot of people want to ask. What is going on in this World? Vinny has a slogan...if the media isn't doing their job...don't fight 'em...just replace them. Vinny Eastwood also hosts AFR, The American Freedom Radio. In a recent interview he interviewd Ashley Ferrell and it has thousands of views that are addressing several key issues. If you have burning questions and want to hear some view points to get you and your friends, family and associates thinking...be sure to visit. Vinnyeastwood dot com and Americanfreedomradio dot com.

For more information you can visit their YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/user/MRNEWSguerillamedia

