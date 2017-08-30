News By Tag
Bone Graft Market - Analysis, Size, Growth and Forecast, 2023
The increasing number of mergers and acquisitions is a key trend witnessed in the global bone graft market. Bone graft refers to medical procedure for the treatment of the bone and joint associated problems. Bone graft is used for transplanting bone tissue, in order to repair diseased bones in spine, knees, hips, and other bones and joints. Bone grafts are mainly of two types – autografts and allografts. Autograft procedure utilizes the bone tissue from other skeleton parts of the individual requiring bone graft; whereas, allograft procedure utilizes bone tissue for transplantation from a different donor. A surgeon may ask for bone graft in several medical conditions, such as autoimmune disorder and diabetes, slowed healing process due to the use of nicotine, spinal procedures, and bone or disc material removal during surgery.
Some of the key players operating in the global bone graft market are Biomet Inc., BioMimetic Therapeutics Inc., Stryker Corporation, RTI Surgical Inc., AlloSource, Depuy Synthes (a part of Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. companies) NovaBone Products LLC, Exactech Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic, NuVasive Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Wright Medical Technology Inc., LifeNet Health, and Zimmer Biomet.
