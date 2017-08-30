News By Tag
Anti-Obesity Drugs Market - Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2023
Some of the factors driving the growth of the global anti-obesity drugs market are increasing awareness regarding obesity, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, increasing lifestyle related diseases, growing incidences of obesity and obesity related diseases. In addition, the major players are investing huge capital for the research and development of anti-obesity drugs; hence, fueling the growth of the global anti-obesity drugs market. However, stringent regulatory approvals, high cost of anti-obesity prescription drugs, and increasing patient compliance for surgical procedures are some of the factors, restraining the growth of the global anti-obesity drugs market to some extent.
Some of the major players operating in the global anti-obesity drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orexigen Therapeutics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Zafgen, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, and Norgine B.V.
