New Exhibit at the Fullerton Arboretum - Before They Were Heroes: Sus Ito's World War II Images
The museum will be open Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 12-4 PM.
Susumu "Sus" Ito's World War II photographs document his tour of duty through Europe as a member of the celebrated all-Japanese American 442nd Regimental Combat Team's 522nd Field Artillery Battalion. While Ito participated in such dramatic events as the rescue of the Lost Battalion and the liberation of a sub-camp of Dachau, these rare and breathtaking images, taken with a prohibited camera, capture the humble daily lives of young Japanese American soldiers serving in a segregated unit. They are seen posing next to their jeeps, walking in the snow, swimming in a river, playing chess, and even visiting tourist destinations while on leave.
Ito went to great lengths to preserve the negatives, carrying his photos nearly 5,000 miles across Europe and having his film developed at villages along the way. Unseen for decades, these images provide a fresh look into the soldiers' lives typically not found in history books.
For more information, please contact the Arboretum at 657-278-4010 or visit http://fullertonarboretum.org/
