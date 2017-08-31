Minister Writes Third Book About Whisky

APIII

-- Author and Lutheran minister, Reverend Christopher I. Thoma, has released the third volume of his increasingly popular seriesfrom Grail Quest Books.Offered as a collection of stories,isn't designed "to teach you about the history of whisky or to engage in discussing market trends or to contemplate any of the topics that have been so thoroughly discussed by so many whisky authorities. It's meant to entertain you." Thoma adds: "My efforts delve to a deeper intimacy by telling a tale—often humorous, sometimes serious, always honest. It is by these narratives that I am attempting to greet you, the reader, that you would come along with me in my experiences and be grafted to something that is, almost certainly, worthy of angelic desire.""The stories," Reverend Thoma continues, "are never applied to the whiskies. The whiskies reveal the stories... In the process of sniffing, sipping, and finishing a dram, the story is fetched and the whisky's heart is rendered. Sometimes the story includes Darth Vader. Another time there may be a shark named Gary, or an unfortunate brawl with Santa Claus at Walmart."As it was with Volumes I and II, so goes Volume III. Thoma, with his signature style and creativity, never fails to delight nor lose pace in his effort to enlighten and entertain."Notable writers and whisky experts from around the world have offered high praise for Thoma's work. With regard to Volume I:"Thoma admits that not everyone thinks whisky and the clergy go hand in hand.should satisfy those doubting Thomases... Thoma's whisky reviews are truly divine."Author of"Pastor Thoma knows his spirits—from the cloud of witnesses to these mighty whiskies.is a kind of tithe—a tax we pay on the time it takes to get things right... (T)his whiff of those hovering uraeuses—the tongues of fire—these holy ghosts are happily haunting. Praise be!"Author ofRegarding Volume II:"The Force is definitely strong with this one... This is one of the most entertaining whisk(e)y books I have had the pleasure of reading, humorous and informative at the same time. Perfect for a quiet night enjoying a dram on the Death Star."Scotch Trooper"With due respect to Thoma's modesty, he proves that the clergy and drink fit hand in glove with every page. The insight he offers on a range of whiskies is approachable to all, like a well-crafted cask strength, and his comments are carried off with a storyteller's flair."Author ofManaging Editor for"A delightful read, not just for his thoughts on whisky, but for his brilliant observations on life. The Reverend's passion pours out through every page and paragraph.""As the Scotch Test Dummies, Scott and I have a compatriot in Thoma. Star Wars, zombies, and so much more,is real whisky reviewing with a heavy dose of whimsy—just the way the Dummies like it!"Co-host of The Scotch Test Dummies"Reverend Thoma's skill at weaving personal stories with creative, witty descriptors of whiskies is unparalleled. He is always on point and brutally honest. A must read for all us whisky geeks."Author ofAnd now with Volume III:isn't your typical batch of whisky reviews cobbled together by region. It's a compilation, a gathering of chapters, each one a humorous and colorful insight into the Reverend's life and love affair with whisky... They are stories to caress and appreciate. So, slow down, take your time, and savor Thoma's words. They will remind you why you love whisky and all the little things in life that make stories worth retelling.""Far more than just a buyer's guide—but still a great one at that—the Reverend presents his perspectives on various whiskies playfully and with refreshing frankness... A true wordsmith, his lines are delightful prose, drawing you to fall for the man, his family, his parish, his state, his country, and his world.""What do Red Lobster, hairy chests, and bird crap, and school picture day all have in common with whisky? Well, on the surface, nothing, which is why you'll be amazed when you discover how whisky is so intricately woven into the very fabric of existence itself... Through his imaginative storytelling, Thoma draws you into a seemingly unrelated thread, and before you even realize it has happened, you find you've gained significant insight into the whisky that inspired the tale in the first place...this is a hard book to put down."Writer for"No, you won't be reading about the history of this or that distillery and its whisky. Instead, what you'll find is a vast array of stories, each woven together with threads from experiences with family, friends, and a few fictional participants. Some are humorous. Others have an edge of seriousness. All are fun, entertaining, and brutally honest as they reveal the essence of any of the particular whiskies included... In all, the third volume of The Angels' Portion doesn't disappoint."Senior Writer forThoma is pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Hartland, Michigan. Others of his works includeand