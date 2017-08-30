 
Howland Calls Trump's Decision To End DACA, Outrageous, Cruel And Spiteful

Calls on Congressman Roskam (IL-06) to publicly reject decision
 
 
LAKE ZURICH, Ill. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Amanda Howland, Democratic candidate for Congress in Illinois 6th District, released the following after President Trump's administration announced the end of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) today:

"Today's announcement of the Trump administration's decision to repeal DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) is nothing short of outrageous, cruel and spiteful. There is no need for Trump to make any decision about DACA right now. No real deadline. No actual court case.

"Houston is still in crisis, and a beneficiary of DACA just died there trying to save flood victims. Trump should focus on the crisis at hand and not create another one.

"As an elected trustee at the College of Lake County, I watched first-hand as one of our students, who is protected under DACA, rose to the top of her class and eventually graduated from a 4-year college. She came to the United States as a child. All she knows is this country, and now we are about to tell her she does not belong here. This is truly heartbreaking.

"Peter Roskam should have denounced this decision publicly already. Illinois' 6th Congressional District is home to Americans of all backgrounds, ethnicities, and religions. I am dedicated to making sure that our friends and fellow citizens stay exactly where they belong - in our community, as members of our community."

About Amanda
Amanda Howland is a two-term elected trustee at the College of Lake County. She is an attorney, former special education teacher and administrator, and a 2011 graduate of Loretta Durbin's Illinois Women's Institute for Leadership, and cancer survivor. Amanda has lived in Lake Zurich with her husband for more than 20 years. Her law practice is devoted to mediation, civil rights, and employment law. She is a nationally ranked gymnastics judge, longtime member of the Sierra Club, and member of the Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information visit Amanda2018.com (http://www.amandahowlandforcongress.com/)

Contact
Kitty Kurth
***@kurthlampe.com
End
Source:Howland for Congress 2018
Email:***@kurthlampe.com Email Verified
