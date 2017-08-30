News By Tag
United® Real Estate Group Named One of Fastest-Growing Companies in America for Third Year in a Row
Parent Company of United Real Estate Ranks Among Top Private Companies
"It is quite an honor to be recognized by Inc. for three consecutive years," said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group. "Our talented professional agents, brokers, auctioneers and home office team members should be incredibly proud of their accomplishment. This highly-regarded recognition is especially rewarding when we learned from Inc. Magazine that a mere one in five that make it on the Inc. 5000 make the list three or more times. We are excited for the future of the company and look forward to continued growth and successes."
United Real Estate Groupis the parent company of United Real Estate, United Country Real Estate, United Country Auction Services, United Strategic Client Services, United Referral Network and Enhanced Marketing Solutions. It is the leading fully-integrated network of conventional and auction real estate professionals globally.TheInc. 5000 list ranks companies according to their percentage growth of revenue over the last three years. United Real Estate Group grew 75-percent in revenue over the three-year period.
According to Inc. Magazine, the 2017 Inc. 5000 list, which was unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., has been the most competitive crop in the list's history. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.
"Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief, Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 list tell us they think determination, taking risks and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."
For more information or to view the full Inc. 5000 list, visit Inc5000.com.
A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner"
About United Real Estate Group
United Real Estate Group, operating the United Country Real Estate and United Real Estate brands, addresses the unique markets they serve, rural and urban, with exclusive marketing, technology and training solutions. Together the United brands support 600 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across four continents with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes one of the largest portfolios of real estate websites, the largest internal real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of more than 650,000 opt-in buyers and regional, national and international advertising programs for properties. For more information about United Country Real Estate or United Real Estate, please visit UnitedCountry.com or UnitedRealEstate.com.
