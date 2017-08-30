News By Tag
New Book Reveals India Through The Eyes Of Its Youth In Past And Present
Hermes House Press offers free digital publication with hope of finding youth who contributed to a puzzle that has been evolving since 1990
The result of a yearlong journey through India by Hermes House Press founder Jules Hermes, the project first captured the attention of the late Ted Tanen who was executive director of the Indo-U.S. Sub-commission on Education and Culture overseeing exchanges between India and the United States, as well as the late Jackie Onassis, who was a close friend of Tanen and an editor at Doubleday. Yet, it would take some 27 years to evolve before seeing the light of day.
"When I left India in 1990, she seemed so steadfast and determined to hold the Western world at bay, conjuring up her own rendition of Coca Cola and Marlboro cigarettes,"
Now, with the inclusion of recent updates from some of the young artists and writers who are presently in their 30s and 40s, Hermes hopes India Self Portrait will serve more as a living history while contributing to a long lineage of historic accounts documenting the evolution of our planet's largest democracy.
For more information and to view a PDF of India Self Portrait, visit www.hermeshousepress.com, or contact Jules Hermes at 949-289-0837 / juleshermes@
Media Contact
Jules Hermes, Hermes House Press
949-289-0837
juleshermes@
