BOSTON - Sept. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- FireandAxes.com, the leader in American Firefighter collectables, firefighter coins and firefighter shirts is pleased to announce their newest Made in American design, Blood Sweat and Tears.

The Blood Sweat and Tears shirts. Available in short and long sleeve, men's and women's. There is also a hoodie available for those colder nights on the line. Designed, printed all in and on American Made products. The Blood Sweat and Tears Shirts by Fire and Axes. It cannot be inherited, nor can it be bought. I have earned it, Blood Sweat and wcj Tears. Forever will I own the title American Firefighter.

All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.

FireandAxes.com offers everything from firefighter shirts, firefighter coins and apparel to firefighter signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that or help you design a new one.

See the newest fireandaxes.com design, Blood sweat and Tears here:

https://fireandaxes.com/product-tag/blood-sweat-and-tears/
