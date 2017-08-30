News By Tag
* WUPSL
* Wpsl
* NWSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Women's United Premier Soccer League Announces Colorado Springs FC as Expansion Team
Colorado Springs-Based Pro Development Club Joins WUPSL for 2017 Fall Season
Colorado Springs FC, a Pro Development club based in Colorado Springs, Colo., will play in the WUPSL's Colorado Conference.
Women's United Soccer League Director Don Harmon said, "The Women's United Premier Soccer League is ready to roll and we're excited to announce Colorado Springs FC as a new member of the WUPSL Colorado Conference. Colorado Springs FC has a proud history of girls teams and it is exciting to see how that translates into the women's Pro Development game. We wish them the best of success as we all move forward together in the WUPSL."
Colorado Springs FC is led by General Managers Chad and Tara Heath, who both serve the same roles for the club's Pro Development men's team.
Colorado Springs FC is one of the founding members of UPSL's Colorado Conference.
Colorado Springs FC General Manager Chad Heath said, "Our Club is extremely excited to participate in the WUPSL. We think this is a very important step for women's soccer in Colorado."
Colorado Springs FC Coaching Staff Head Coach Nancy Sibley will be the teams' head coach. Gary Douglas will serve as assistant coach.
The team is exploring its venue options in order to comply with the WUPSL's Minimum Standards. The team is scheduling upcoming friendlies and exhibitions.
About Colorado Springs FC
Colorado Springs FC is an American Soccer club currently based in Colorado Springs, Colo., and a new member of the Women's United Premier Soccer League. Colorado Springs FC will compete in the WUPSL's Colorado Conference.
Contact:
Chad Heath
Direct: 719-377-2421
Website: http://www.cospringsfc.com
Women's United Premier Soccer League
The WUPSL was formed in 2017 with the intent to provide a stable Pro Development league for outstanding numbers of players nationwide. Partnered with the UPSL, the fastest-growing Pro Development League in the USA, the WUPSL has a proven support system. Each WUPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining WUPSL minimum standards.
More information about WUPSL can be found at http://www.wupsl.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse