America Green Solar is Proud to Relaunch the Community Fundraiser Program

America Green Solar stands with its sustainable partners in their philanthropic missions through relaunching the Community Fundraiser Program.
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar, market leader in providing sustainable energy, not only focuses on leaving behind dirty energy for a cleaner environment, but also involves in giving back to the society through its philanthropic work.

America Green's Fundraiser is designed to empower organizations in their communities through further knowledge about sustainable energy. AGS, in association with these organizations, help spread the awareness about benefits of choosing clean energy.

Green energy such as solar power has countless benefits. Solar energy and other forms of green energy are great for the environment because they are an alternative to depleting scarce natural resources for energy. Solar power is also the most dependable form of green energy.

Switching to solar power is also beneficial from a business standpoint. Solar energy results in tax credits and lower costs, making it the most business-effective energy option.

As a philanthropic initiative, AGS donates monetarily to the organizations for every partner participating Fundraiser Program. America Green Solar is passionate about supporting their partners in their charitable missions.

"The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it," said Robert Swan, world explorer and sustainable energy advocate. America Green's mission is to paint America green by spreading awareness of the benefits of choosing green. We encourage all to be active in the Renewable Energy Movement.

For more information on going solar, please contact AGS at info@americagreensolar.com

AmericaGreenSolar.com

Contact
America Green Solar
***@americagreensolar.com
End
Source:americagreensolar.com
Email:***@americagreensolar.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar Energy, Solar Power, Sustainability
Industry:Energy
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Projects
