Hershey RV show offers retirement seminar to attendees Seminar to address "5 Questions RVers Need to be Asking About Retirement" CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationwide public speaker Tim Wilson will host a discussion about the special concerns faced by RVers approaching retirement during the Hershey RV Show from 3:30-4:30 p.m. EST, Wednesday through Saturday, in the Press Room.



The seminar, entitled "5 Questions RVers Need to be Asking About Retirement," will be open to all who are attending "America's Largest RV Show" in Hershey, PA, September 13-17. Wilson is CEO of the high-end RV retirement community, Gardens RV Village, which is a community of homes with fully attached RV garages, developed exclusively for RVers.



RV owners will be researching retirement questions such as: 1) How will I be spending the last active years of my life? 2) What dreams have I longed to recognize and can I afford them? 3) Will the decisions I make strengthen or threaten my relationship with my spouse? 4) How can I best ensure our ongoing financial, emotional and physical health and get the most from the RV lifestyle? 5) What are the pros and cons of home-basing, full-timing, snow birding, work camping and seasonal jobs?



These topics and more will be discussed in a presentation, followed by an interactive session. "In the past twenty years, I've worked with thousands of people planning what I call 'Phase III' of their lives," says Wilson. "While I'm not a licensed therapist, drawing on my many years of counseling RV retirees, I will help guide folks through a shared and organized thought process highlighting the major issues on their minds as they head into what will perhaps be the most exciting and fun part of their lives."



Tim Wilson is the Principal Broker of Gardens Realty LLC and oversees the property's marketing, sales and construction activities. Gardens Realty LLC is a Tennessee licensed real estate firm dedicated strictly to serving The Gardens RV Village (License #00259765, 18 Our Way Drive, Crossville, TN 38555).



ABOUT THE GARDENS RV VILLAGE



The Gardens RV Village is a development of luxury homes with attached, fully enclosed RV garages, for RV enthusiasts who enjoy having a secure home base and a neighborhood filled with like-minded RVers. Centrally located on the Cumberland Plateau of Eastern Tennessee, its Crossville location offers the best of all worlds: quick and easy access to more than one Interstate; proximity to several major cities, including Nashville and Knoxville and a warm, friendly town of 10,000. Whether seeking an existing resale home or wishing to build-to-spec, buyers of a Gardens home will obtain a custom-designed home built by quality builders. For more information, visit Http://



Media Contact

Sharon Scott Wilson

931-456-7794

