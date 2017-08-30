News By Tag
Manchester Salon to host Lancashire Premiere of Every Cook Can Govern: C.L.R. James Documentary
The first feature-length documentary on the great Trinidad revolutionary who wrote for the Manchester Guardian in the 1930s, will screen at Texture, 67 Lever Street, M1 1FL at 5pm.
Explored in the film too, is the year James spent in nearby Nelson, where he worked on his seminal book The Black Jacobins.
Director Ceri Dingle said today:
"We're thrilled to at last be premiering the film in Lancashire. It was here, while staying with his childhood friend cricketer Learie Constantine, that C.L.R. James wrote that is faith was restored in British people. Our crew had an amazing experience filming in Nelson too and sourced some excellent archive material from the People's History Museum in Manchester. "
The film, which has received fabulous feedback from attendees at launch screenings over the past year, has featured at major film festivals including the Trinidad & Tobago film festival and The Pan-African film festival in the USA. It won a top award for "Outstanding Excellence" from Docs Without Borders Film Festival, who commended the film for "Human spirit, research and editing!", as well as being shortlisted for a Learning on Screen Award by the British University Film & Video Council (BUFVC). The judges praised the film "for the incredible range of content explored and its excellent use of archive material."
Further comments on the film, include:
'Among the more than a thousand films I have reviewed over the past 24 years, "Every Cook Can Govern: Documenting the life, impact & works of CLR James" earns pride of place as the most intelligent, serious and passionate application of Marxism among all of them…..' Writer Louis Proyect
'I would encourage everyone to see 'Every Cook Can Govern'. And let C.L.R. James be your guide: you will have a world to discover, and there is no better source that I know of in doing so than this labour of love from the makers of what is truly a heroic, magnificent work of art!' Professor Robert A. Hill, Literary Executor of C.L.R. James
The screening at Texture on Sunday 10th September is open to all and will be followed by a Q&A with producers Marisa Pereira and Fraser Myers. Tickets (£3 – £5) are available on Eventbrite at : https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/
For the trailer and reviews, please visit C.L.R. James Knowledge Portal www.clrjames.uk/
For more information and interviews contact:
Ceri Dingle, Fraser Myers or Marisa Pereira at world.write@
Notes to editors:
WORLDwrite is an education charity, registered charity number 1060869 and has a volunteer centre in London E5. The charity has an open door policy and encourages all-comers to get involved. WORLDwrite runs the award winning online Citizen TV channel WORLDbytes, that champions quality citizen reporting and provides free film and TV training. For more general information, please visit: www.worldbytes.org
