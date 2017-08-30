Sueños Americanos (American Dreams) Art Exhibit at COVE Gallery celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Opening Reception Event: Saturday, September 23, 4:00pm to-8:00pm

Migrator by Gabriela Valencia

-- Latino artist and curator John Gascot is busy at work creating new works as well as viewing submissions for the upcoming exhibit(American Dreams). The collection of works by Latino and Latina artists opens. Coming from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Guatemala and Puerto Rico, the featured artists represent a wide range of Hispanic culture.A common occurrence in Latino culture is the search for a perceived "American Dream". Migration into the US is often part of that perception. Inside the United States, Latino Americans often juggle the traditions of their given heritage with integration into American culture. This exhibit will explore the dualities of the Latino American experience and how they uniquely inform the artistic voice of each artist represented. Gascot feels that in the current sociopolitical climate exhibits such as this are more important than ever. "Our country is in turmoil and minorities are being made out to be the proverbial boogeyman once again. The stories of people of all colors and backgrounds must be heard and honored. Accepting and celebrating diversity is the only way our nation will move forward and thrive."An opening reception will be held on Saturday, September 23 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm during the Pinellas Arts Village 4Saturday art walk. This event is FREE and open to the public.COVE Gallery is located at 5705 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL 33781. For information about this exhibition please contact John Gascot. Email: jgascot@gascot.com Telephone: 727-313-2250