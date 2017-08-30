Country(s)
Custom Lapel Pins Provide a Touch of Class for Corporate Gifts
Custom lapel pins remain an attractive gift choice for companies and organizations that value a touch of class in an era of increasingly casual workplace environments. Medalcraft Mint's custom lapel pins are a high-quality option from the heartland of America.
Medalcraft Mint's selection of lapel pins, cuff links and tie tacks provide an understated item for recognition and marketing programs, as well as gifts for valued partners such as board members and customers.
"These types of gifts have almost become a throwback idea with how men's business dress trends have changed," said Jerry Moran, owner and chief executive officer of Medalcraft Mint. "Many professionals still appreciate the finer pieces of clothing accessories, and custom lapel pins remain a popular choice."
The Supplier of Choice for Custom Lapel Pins
The artists at Medalcraft Mint are industry leaders in creating lasting impressions with men's accessories such as custom lapel pins, tie tacks and cuff links. Rather than settling for store-brand items, organizations are opting for higher-level gifts to leave a lasting impression.
"Our in-house design and manufacturing capabilities give us complete control over quality," Moran said. "Our customers have the ability to request designs specific to their award or organization, making these exceptionally personal gifts."
Medalcraft Mint offers premium crystal awards, custom medals and other elegant gifts that help companies and organizations create memorable keepsakes. Additional options for recognition awards include custom ornaments, money clips, key tags, desk gifts, coasters, belt buckles and more.
Medalcraft Mint's customer service professionals work with customers to create custom award solutions and unique packaging that make presentation as attractive as the gift itself.
A Reputation for Quality
Medalcraft Mint has been a Wisconsin-based company since its founding in 1948. The company produces a wide selection of challenge coins, badges, recognition awards for employees and other commemoratives in its 32,000-square-
