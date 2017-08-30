Agility Bed Launches The Great Mattress Giveaway

 
Sweepstakes Winner Will Receive a Free Agility Premium Hybrid Mattress
 
 
The Great Mattress Giveaway
PRINCETON, N.J. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Agility Bed, an online premium mattress retailer, announced its launch of The Great Mattress Giveaway sweepstakes, with the grand prize of a free Agility hybrid mattress in the size of the winner's choosing.  The sweepstakes will run through September 30, and the entry form can be found at www.agilitybed.com.

"We know families are in the midst of the busiest time of year: the kids are back to school and the holidays are right around the corner, so it's more important than ever to prioritize getting great sleep,"said Anna Lopez-Rezakhani, Marketing Specialist at Agility Bed. "We're excited to be giving away a premium Agility mattress – the prize is truly the best night's sleep possible."

Made in the USA, Agility Bed takes the showroom out of the equation, bringing luxury and comfort directly to consumers. Agility Bed offers high-quality mattress, base and foundation options delivered directly to its customer's door. With a unique hybrid construction, the mattress is made of five-zoned breathable latex foam for comfort and support, bio-based gel memory foam for energy absorption, mini micro-coils that respond quickly to movement and minimize motion disturbance and a base foam for added support and durability.

"Agility's innovative technologies were designed with moms and families in mind, providing a breathable, supportive sleep and allowing you to wake up feeling alert and energized," said Lopez-Rezakhani.  "There's never been a better time to experience the most luxurious and rejuvenating sleep of your life."

The Great Mattress Giveaway prize is valued up to $1,299. Contestants must be 18 to participate and can enter on the company's website and social media channels.  Extra entries can be gained by sharing the unique link sent via Agility's entry confirmation email. For complete sweepstakes rules, visit www.agilitybed.com.

The Great Mattress Giveaway grand prize winner will be announced via social media and contacted via email. The prize winner can choose a premium mattress in one of the following sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King. Winner will be announced via social media and the winner will be contacted via email.

For a limited time, new customers can visit the website for an exclusive promotion code to save $50 on the mattress of their choice. Agility offers free shipping, delivery within 3 to 10 business days and a 100-night in-home risk-free trial to test out the new mattress, backed by a full refund policy and product warranty. For more information, visit http://agilitybed.com or call 877.848.5753.

