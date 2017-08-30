 
City Beat News Grants Spectrum Awards to Top-rated Businesses for Outstanding Customer Service

City Beat News announces the most recent winners of its Spectrum Award, and all the businesses being recognized are consecutive-year honorees.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- City Beat News (CBN) has announced the latest recipients of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for 2017, and the honorees are all repeat winners.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies and professionals for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

With its fifth straight Spectrum Award, Gianni's Trattoria of Concord, N.C., (giannistrattoria.com) continues a long tradition of excellent customer service. Located in historic downtown Concord, Gianni's Trattoria opened in late 2008 after relocating from New York City. Proprietor Gianni and Executive Chef Heather Stadler desired to create a locally owned neighborhood Italian restaurant with a quaint, comfortable setting. Their vision has come to life in a restaurant that shares the best of Italian cuisine through local and imported ingredients, all delivered with the hospitality of home. Visit the restaurant's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Giannis-Trattoria-Concord-NC.

Salon Nouveau in South Bend, Ind., (salonnouveau.com) is a three-time Spectrum Award winner. The salon has served the community for more than 25 years, offering full-service nail and hair care from two locations. Salon Nouveau is an Aveda Lifestyle Salon and Spa, meaning employees are trained with Aveda products, methods and philosophy. The salon's award-winning team of professionals undergoes rigorous training and continued education to stay ahead of trends and offer clients an unparalleled level of service and technique. Visit the salon's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SALON-NOUVEAU-SOUTH-BEND-IN.

Bravo Salon in Scottsdale, Ariz., (bravosalonaz.com) also earned its third consecutive Spectrum Award this year. Driven by a creative, passionate and talented staff, Bravo Salon aims to transform and create beautiful hair for clients every time. Through advanced technology, education, and top-of-the-line products and services, the stylists treat all clients with the utmost respect of their time and money. Visit the salon's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/BRAVO-SALON-SCOTTSDALE-AZ.

Stonebrook Healthcare Center in Concord, Calif., (stonebrookhc.com) is also a three-time Spectrum Award winner. Stonebrook is a privately owned and operated healthcare center offering post-acute and long-term care services. The team at Stonebrook has created an environment that promotes quality and person-centered care, serving not just those patients entrusted into their care, but going above and beyond to serve their families as well and create a true community. Visit the center's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Stonebrook-Healthcare-Center-Concord-CA.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

