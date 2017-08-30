 
Zonta Douglas Couny awards two local scholarships

 
 
Paije Nichols, Julie Browning
Paije Nichols, Julie Browning
 
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Zonta Douglas County recently awarded $2,000 scholarships, matched by Arapahoe Community College (ACC), to two local women—Meredith Nance, 42, and Paije Nichols, 22.

Zonta's mission is to help improve the lives of women and children, especially those who are victims of domestic violence. Both women who received scholarships meet this criteria. Nance, a single Mom, enjoyed a 15+ career in law enforcement when medical issues forced her to retire. She is now pursuing a new career in the legal field. "I want to work for a legal firm that does pro bono work for women going through divorce and child-custody issues," she says. "It would make me so happy to help those women who don't have the resources to retain an attorney."

Nichols plans to graduate in spring 2018, and then complete an internship and Board exams for mortuary science in summer 2018. "I am excited to start my career and be successful in a male-dominated industry. I have always wanted to work with science and people," she says.

"We are happy to award these scholarships that will cover most of the costs for each student this year at ACC," says Julie Browning, president of Zonta Douglas County.

Zonta's scholarship and grant program is funded primarily through its annual Trivia Night fundraiser, an event where teams of six adults compete in eight rounds of mind-bending trivia. Major sponsors for the 2017 Trivia Event were: Karla Painter, Realtor with the PorchLight Real Estate Group; Judy and Joseph Crenshaw; Bank of the West; Castle Rock Bank; Hoff & Leigh; IREA; K1Roofing & Restoration; La Bella Vita restaurant; Marcus & Millichap; and Foster and Marilyn Harding. In-kind sponsors were Douglas County Living, Oskar Blues Brewery, Party Pro DJs, Flying Horse Catering/Pegasus restaurant, Parker Lifestyle magazine and The UPS Store.

"Our Trivia Night keeps growing in popularity and we sold out team tables this year," says Marilyn Harding, 2018 Trivia Event Chair.  "Our 14th Annual Zonta Trivia Night is scheduled for Saturday, April 7, 2018. Information on how to register for this evening of fun and fundraising will be available soon."

Founded in 2003, Zonta Douglas County (http://zontadouglascounty.org/) is part of Zonta International, a global organization of executives and professionals empowering women through service and advocacy worldwide.  Nearly 33,000 members belong to more than 1,200 Zonta Clubs in 68 countries and geographic areas.  For more information, visit www.zonta.org.

