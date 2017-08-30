Do Prenatal Vitamins Actually Work? Website Launches To Review The Most Popular Ones If you're pregnant and wondering which prenatal vitamins to take, you're going to find Prenatals.com very useful. Chelsea Reed, Founder PEORIA, Ariz. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- If you're pregnant now or want to get pregnant, you know using the best prenatal vitamins is a must.



However, most people find it difficult to figure out exactly which prenatals will work best for them and their unique situation.



With hundreds of different brands out there in dozens of different forms such as tablets, pills, drinks, powders and gummies, how can you possibly know which one is right for you?



If that's the issue you're facing, there's a new website that just launched that aims to take some of that confusion away.



It's called



In addition to a lot of general information, the site also buys, tests and reviews many of today's most popular prenatal vitamin brands.



The overall goal of Prenatals.com is to become a comprehensive resource of prenatal reviews so anyone who's thinking of using one can learn from people who've actually tried it.



That's a big difference from other 'review' websites according to founder Chelsea Reed, "We're going to purchase, test and review all of the prenatal vitamins that we do reviews on for the website. That's something no one else is really doing. Most so-called review sites just take the manufacturer's information and post it on their website. Or they're comprised solely of user reviews which can be completely unreliable."



In addition to detailed reviews, the website will also keep an up-to-date list of the top 10 prenatal vitamins according to their rankings.



So if you've ever wondered which prenatal vitamins work the best, this website is one you'll definitely want to visit!



For more information please visit



Contact

Chelsea Reed

***@prenatals.com



Photo:

