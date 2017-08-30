News By Tag
Magniflex leads the way as an environmentally conscious manufacturer
From solar panels and vacuum pack technology to OEKO-TEX® certification and the Toscana mattress line, Magniflex has become the leader of eco-friendly mattress production.
To continue their environmental initiative, Magniflex has installed solar panels on their warehouse to add to their reduction of CO2 emissions. These high-tech, photo-voltaic solar panels amount to nearly 22% of the warehouse's production power. Magniflex President, Marco Magni, said it best, "We can now produce a Magniflex mattress with less energy than it takes to bake a cake." On top of this, Magniflex has also earned the OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certification which ensures that their mattresses are free from toxic substances that may be harmful to humans or the environment.
The Toscana mattress line is an excellent example of Magniflex's continued environmental initiative. The Toscana mattress collection combines the support of Memoform with eco-friendly fabrics and materials to create the perfect option for those who prefer a natural alternative without giving up anything in terms of comfort.
Magniflex has uniquely positioned itself as the preeminent leader in eco-conscious mattress production. Their continued success is the result of a passion for comfort and environmental sustainability.
http://www.magniflex.com
