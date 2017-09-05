Country(s)
Industry News
National drug testing expert to present at the 2017 NAPBS Annual Conference Sept. 17-19, 2017
One of this years featured presenters is workplace drug testing expert, Joe Reilly. Mr. Reilly is considered a national expert in workplace drug testing and he currently serves as President National Drug Screening, Inc, a nationwide back office TPA provider for drug & alcohol testing services. Mr. Reilly regularly provides expert witness testimony as well as consulting for the drug & alcohol testing industry.
The NAPBS conference offers a wide range of educational topics including strategic business sessions, futuristic technology, legal issues, nuts and bolts "how-to" programs, international screening techniques, compliance guidelines, employment discrimination and what's on the horizon for consumer reporting agencies, and many more. There's truly something for everyone from the industry novice to the seasoned expert. Each attendee will walk away valuable information and resources.
When asked about presenting at the conference, Mr. Reilly stated, "It is a great pleasure to welcome many friends and colleagues in the background screening industry to Central Florida. It is my goal as a presenter to educate attendees on the current trends regarding employee substance abuse and to provide insights that will help them sell more drug testing."
Joe Reilly is an active member of the Drug & Alcohol Testing Industry Association, a nationwide trade organization commonly referred to as DATIA. Joe is a past chairman of the DATIA Board of Directors and is currently serving as a DATIA board member through 2020.
About National Drug Screening
National Drug Screening (NDS) assists employers in reducing liability, improving safety, and attracting and retaining better employees by providing drug testing services, supervisor training, DFW policy development, and other employer resources. In addition to testing for employers and individuals, NDS provides MRO services, software, and training to assist other drug testing service providers.
For more information, contact Tom Fulmer at 321.622.2040 or Contact us via www.NationalDrugScreening.com
Contact
Tom Fulmer, VP, National Drug Screening, Inc.
***@nationaldrugscreening.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 05, 2017