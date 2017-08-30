 
South Shore Young Professionals to hold Business Afterhours hosted by The Boston Winery

 
 
NORWELL, Mass. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- .The South Shore Young Professionals, an affiliate of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Afterhours in Dorchester at The Boston Winery, 26 Ericsson Street on Tuesday, September 12th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Celebrate the beginning of the fall season in the exquisite surroundings of The Boston Winery while enjoying a beverage, sampling refreshments and mingling.

The Afterhours is free to South Shore Young Professionals members; there is a $20 fee for guests.

Register to attend by visiting http://www.southshorechamber.org/.

About the South Shore Young Professionals

Since 2008, the South Shore Young Professionals has been serving those seeking to build a successful career and well-balanced life in south eastern Massachusetts.  With a mission to serve as the leading resource for the personal and professional development of the individual by means of community involvement, SSYP provides networking, education, information, resources and opportunities to young professionals and businesses on the South Shore.  For additional information about the South Shore Young Professionals, please visit www.southshoreyoungprofessionals.org or call 781-421-3911.

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community, and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3911.
Source:South Shore Young Professionals
