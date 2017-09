AW Direct Slashes Pricing on Top-Selling Tow Straps

AW Direct's top-selling tow straps now available for up to 41% off normal price.

-- AW Direct, a trusted supplier to the towing and recovery industry since 1979, has announced that five of its top-selling tow straps are now being offered at prices ranging from 21-41% off their normal retail price:• TYS10 – $6.99 (was $11.95)• TYS82 – $14.99 (was $18.95)• TYS27 – $18.99 (was $24.95)• TYS28AL – $32.99 (was $43.95)• TYS83 – $11.99 (was $17.95)"Time and time again, our customers (towing professionals)tell us that safety is their biggest concern," says Michele Smedberg of AW Direct, a 12-year industry veteran. "Over the years, we've seen more and more people opting for cheap straps. For those who insist on bargain shopping straps, we want to give them a better option. We are now offering five of our best-selling straps at unbeatable prices and value."B/A Products of Columbia, Md., is the manufacturer of the straps."It's very clear to us—from both third-party testing and ongoing customer feedback—that our straps are the best," Smedberg states. "Now that we're offering them at unbeatable value, the decision a towing professional has to make is really a no brainer."For more information visit http://www.awdirect.com/ shop/top-selling- straps