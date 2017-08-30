 
AW Direct Slashes Pricing on Top-Selling Tow Straps

AW Direct's top-selling tow straps now available for up to 41% off normal price.
 
Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- AW Direct, a trusted supplier to the towing and recovery industry since 1979, has announced that five of its top-selling tow straps are now being offered at prices ranging from 21-41% off their normal retail price:
  • TYS10 – $6.99 (was $11.95)
  • TYS82 – $14.99 (was $18.95)
  • TYS27 – $18.99 (was $24.95)
  • TYS28AL – $32.99 (was $43.95)
  • TYS83 – $11.99 (was $17.95)

"Time and time again, our customers (towing professionals) tell us that safety is their biggest concern," says Michele Smedberg of AW Direct, a 12-year industry veteran. "Over the years, we've seen more and more people opting for cheap straps. For those who insist on bargain shopping straps, we want to give them a better option. We are now offering five of our best-selling straps at unbeatable prices and value."

B/A Products of Columbia, Md., is the manufacturer of the straps.

"It's very clear to us—from both third-party testing and ongoing customer feedback—that our straps are the best," Smedberg states. "Now that we're offering them at unbeatable value, the decision a towing professional has to make is really a no brainer."

For more information visit http://www.awdirect.com/shop/top-selling-straps.

Since 1979, AW Direct® has been a trusted supplier and partner to the towing and recovery industry. The company offers a wide selection of professional-grade products that are competitively priced and 100% guaranteed. Ordering is easy, shipping is fast, and expert service is knowledgeable and responsive.
Click to Share