News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Metawave Closes $7 Million Initial Seed Funding to Accelerate Development of Automotive Radar
Khosla Ventures, Motus Ventures, Thyra Global Management Among Top Investors
CEO, Dr. Maha Achour and CTO, Dr. Bernard Casse (https://www.metawave.co/
"This significant influx in seed capital will allow us to attract world-class talent and enable access to significant resources to move quickly," said Metawave's CEO Dr. Maha Achour. "We are confident in our investors' ability to help guide and work with us to build solutions to fulfill large market opportunities, and we feel fortunate to work with each of them as we grow our team and commercialize our products."
Motus Ventures (http://www.motusventures.com/
Lead investor Thyra Global (http://www.thyraglobal.com/
"The auto industry has gone through cycles to find the best camera and the best LIDAR, and now it's the radar era - time to find the best and smartest radar platform," said Metawave's CTO Bernard Casse. "Metawave's WARLORDTM† radar, powered by the WRATHTM‡, is automotive radar on steroids, built with unique 3D vision capability, unprecedented speed and intelligence, and it is poised to take the automotive radar market by storm."
†WARLORD: W-band Advanced Radar for Long-range Object Recognition and Detection
‡WRATH: Warlord AI Thinking like Humans (www.metawave.ai)
For more information, please visit our website (http://www.metawave.co)
About Metawave
Metawave is a wireless technology company that seeks to revolutionize the future of wireless communications and radar sensing. Leveraging adaptive metamaterials and AI, Metawave's primary focus is to build intelligent beamsteering radars for autonomous driving. Changing the way automakers think about radar, Metawave is building high-performance radars capable of 3D imaging and vehicle-to-vehicle communication, making cars safer, smarter, and more connected. In parallel, Metawave is developing smart beamsteering antennas for 4G and 5G networks to provide faster networks and near-instant connectivity for billions of users. Metawave's current flagship beamsteering technology platform was developed at PARC, a Xerox company. Founded in 2017, Metawave is located in PARC's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit the Metawave website at www.metawave.co, follow us on Twitter @metawavecorp (https://twitter.com/)
Contact
Kelly Brieger
16507041748
***@kbpr.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse