CFTE Co-Founder Huy Nguyen Trieu Takes on the Future of Finance at Oxford

CFTe Co-founder, Huy Nguyen Trieu, announced to deliver the innovation module for the new Oxford Fintech Programme

Huy at Said Business School

Contact

Aliasgar Makda

aliasgar@cfte.education Aliasgar Makda

End

-- CFTE is delighted to announce that its co-founder, Huy Nguyen Trieu, will deliver a module on the first Oxford Fintech Programme to teach students about innovation processes in finance, both in traditional finance institutions and Fintech startups. In addition to being co-founder of CFTE, Huy is an Associate Fellow at Oxford Saïd Business School.The goal of the Oxford Fintech Programme (https://getsmarter.sbs.ox.ac.uk/oxford-fintech-online-programme-hm), which is taught online, is to provide students around the world with an overview of the changes happening in all segments of finance. It will give them the tools to use disruptive technology to generate innovative ideas and establish future enterprises. The programme consists of 10 modules and explores existing and emerging technologies around money and payments, markets and consumer experience and covering topics ranging from blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to crowdfunding and quantum computing.Huy's module has been designed to give students vital knowledge relevant to innovation in Finance 2.0 whilst also giving them the tools to successfully innovate. Huy will discuss core concepts important to innovation in an age of rapid technological change such as open and disruptive innovation methods. To help students strengthen their grasp of a complex topic, his module will clearly illustrate the road map to innovation - from sourcing new ideas to showing students that through experimentation they can overcome obstacles and challenges encountered in the innovation process. Ultimately, it will enable participants to develop a deeper understanding of the innovation process and how it differs for organisations of different size, from small startups to large institutions, and what lessons can be learned from non-financial companies. The module will make it easier for students to take solutions to market by helping combine technical know how with the soft skills that will enable them to collaborate better and develop leaderships qualities.Among the other distinguished Instructors are David Shrier (Co-Convener), Associate Fellow at Saïd Business School, and Futurist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Nir Vulkan (Co-Convener), Associate Professor of Business Economics at Saïd Business School and a leading authority on e-commerce and market design; Alex Pentland, a Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and advisor to the Tencent Research Foundation and the Government of Estonia; and Peter Tufano, Dean of Oxford Saïd Business School and leading social entrepreneur. All instructors are global thought leaders in their respective fields and are recognized in both academia and industry. There are also expert perspectives from guest speakers ranging from the Chief Fintech Officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore to the CTO of Ripple, providing real-world relevance to the programme.Huy was Entrepreneur in Residence at Oxford Saïd where he helped launch the first Fintech lectures for MBAs and EMBAs. He saidHe also added, with regards to the objectives of the programme "This project is extremely exciting as we get to reach so many people with content and skills that are vital for Finance 2.0."The programme will begin on 9th October, 2017, and run for 10 weeks in total.For those interested in learning more about the course, click here ( https://getsmarter.sbs.ox.ac.uk/ oxford-fintech- online-pro... For more information on CFTE's education project click here, please visitFor further information or interview requests, please contact our press office: Aliasgar Makda on: aliasgar@cfte.education or +44 7516 114 733.Digital technology is disrupting the finance industry and displacing traditional business models in a blink of an eye. The impact on traditional finance jobs will be dramatic. CFTE aims to be the most comprehensive education platform to help finance professionals learn the skills needed for Finance 2.0 and cross the bridge from traditional to digital finance. The first modules go live in Q4 2017. For more information and to learn how you can enrol, email: hello@cfte.education Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford blends the best of new and old. We are a vibrant and innovative business school, but yet deeply embedded in an 800 year old world-class university. We create programmes and ideas that have global impact. We educate people for successful business careers, and as a community seek to tackle world-scale problems. We deliver cutting-edge programmes and ground-breaking research that transform individuals, organisations, business practice, and society. We seek to be a world-class business school community, embedded in a world-class University, tackling world-scale problems.