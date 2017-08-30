Kitchen Soffit And Wall Removals Explained By General Contractor Robert Bacon Of Blue Ox Contracting

Do you want to include in your new kitchen plans removing soffits or walls? Robert Bacon of Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting will explain the pros and cons of soffit and wall removals in a kitchen remodeling plan.

Contact

Robert Bacon

720-412-0203

rob@blueoxcc.com Robert Bacon720-412-0203

End

-- Want to remove a wall in your current kitchen floor plan to give the plan an open view to another adjoining room? Would you like to remove the kitchen soffits so you can have the larger upper cabinets for an enclosed look and more cabinet space? I'm Robert Bacon the General Contractor and owner of Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting here to tell you the good, bad, and the ugly of removing these structures from your kitchen. Let's talk about wall removal first. First, we send out a Structural Engineer to determine if your wall is "Load Bearing" or not. "Load Bearing" means the wall is supporting weight of an upper floor or attic. Load bearing walls have to have a support header installed in the ceiling to handle the weight of the removed wall. A "Support Header" is usually a wooden double beam ran across the ceiling to support the upper floor and encased in drywall for a minimal visual effect. Both sides of the wall will have to be jacked for the header to be installed. Removing a load bearing wall and not installing a support header can result in cracked ceilings, ceiling sagging, and in extreme cases damage to the structure of your home. The Structural Engineer will give a "Wet Stamped Report" which dictates what type of header will be installed. Once the header is installed then drywall repair and finishing will follow. If the wall is determined to be not load bearing then the wall can be removed. There are some factors to be considered when removing the wall for there can be hidden items like HVAC venting, plumbing, and electrical wires. Moving electrical wires is ususally the case and not as expensive as relocating plumbing and HVAC venting. Blue Ox technicians always make inspection holes in the walls or ceilings first to see what is behind the walls. If there are any of the items in the walls that I mentioned then the homeowner and contractor have to make the decision to press on and deal with items within the wall. Ok let's talk soffits. Most of my customers that have upper cabinets with soffits built above the cabinetry want to remove then so that they can have installed the larger upper cabinets. Soffits can have the same interior items to deal with as walls such as electrical wires, HVAC venting, and plumbing. Again inspection holes will be cut into the soffit drywall to determine what if anything is behind the soffits. Having larger upper cabinets is desired by most everyone because it gives a lot more cabinet space in the new kitchen. If you have some questions about any interior remodeling then please call our office at 720-412-0203 and our office staff will help you anyway we can. Please visit our web site at blueoxcc.com to see the many services we offer with interior remodeling. Blue Ox plans, and installs kitchens, bathrooms, basements, and so much more. I hope this article helps you determine what type of kitchen is best for your family and your budget. Call Blue Ox for a FREE estimate and you will be glad you did!Sincerely,Robert BaconLicensed General Contractor