Spring Village of Floral Vale Becomes the First Silver Dawn Community, in Pennsylvania
Memory Care Community, Spring Village, Affirms Commitment to Caring for Dementia Patients.
"To be designated as a Silver Dawn Community means that the members of the facility value, above all else, the need for persons living with dementia to be validated, affirmed and understood,"
Spring Village of Floral Vale is a Memory Care Facility, located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. Their residents living in the community have some form of Alzheimer's or dementia. Their mission is to provide memory care with respect, love, and understanding. They provide individualized care in a safe, comfortable family atmosphere.
The designation of a Silver Dawn Community is based on an in-depth experience into The Dementia Raw Method and the importance of empathic communication skills in caregiving. Silver Dawn Training Institute created the Dementia RAW Method, an unscripted, unconventional and unapologetic training, which equips the audience to handle the everyday communication challenges as caregivers, through the rules of improv comedy and the pillars of empathy. Silver Dawn Communities, encompassing CDCS graduates and participants in the Dementia RAW Method training, take on a new perspective of dementia that translates to more productive and meaningful relationships with persons who have dementia.
Silver Dawn's co-founders and Dementia Experts, Tami Neumann and Cathy Braxton have used their over 40 years of combined healthcare and dementia experience to create this unique, relatable, and fun dementia trainings for caregiver and healthcare professionals throughout the country. They provide in-person and online training courses for anyone looking to improve communication with persons affected by dementia. The program works to help caregivers communicate with persons living with dementia with simplicity and ease.
The concept of Silver Dawn Community designation was born out of the lack of change in the long-term care industry over the past 20 years. Silver Dawn uncovered overworked, overburdened staff, which lacked the confidence to create meaningful moments due to a lack of training that provides applicable tools regardless of education level.
"When working with persons living with dementia, emotional distress runs high due to the nature of the disease process," says Chief Operations Officer, Tami Neumann. "Members of a designated Silver Dawn Community display the understanding and desire to create affirming meaningful moments. When combining C.D.C.S. management with trained and empowered staff members, we can create a new culture that transcends the care experience."
Silver Dawn offers the CDCS course in either a two-day intensive training course or in an online workshop. Additionally, each student is required to complete three dementia perspective challenges outside of the classroom setting as well as create a final project. This brings the total time necessary for CDCS completion to 20 hours. The Dementia RAW Method training is offered as an in-person a 4-hour workshop.
If you would like more information about Silver Dawn Training Institute and Dementia RAW or to schedule an interview with Tami Neumann or Cathy Braxton please visit http://www.dementiaraw.com or contact us at 219-649-1732/
