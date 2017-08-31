News By Tag
Ysleta ISD Selects 3W Consulting Group LLC
Ysleta ISD is the third largest school district in the city of El Paso. The Ysleta ISD was founded in 1915 as a rural education district with one high school, Ysleta High School and a number of elementary and intermediate schools. As the city of El Paso grew, many of the schools of the YISD were absorbed into the city. Today the district has 63 campuses.
3W Consulting Group LLC is a certified minority and woman-owned management consulting company delivering results through executive coaching, educational products and consulting, leadership development and assessment, and training.
Ysleta ISD and 3W Consulting Group LLC's pursue a common mission to see children succeed through education and training. Ysleta ISD's tenant are1:
· Trust that people do the right thing, at the right time, in the right way
· Offer those we serve opportunities to perform at their highest level
· Own our actions as good stewards of resources
· Hold ourselves and others accountable for supporting students and their families
· Make a personal choice to engage with others in a positive way
· Consistently look for better ways to grow and change
· Work toward solutions with a team approach
· Engage in transparent and aligned communication practices for the good of the system
3W Consulting Group LLC is proud to serve the educators and students of the Ysleta ISD. Follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@
1Ysleta ISD.
Contact
Dr. Rochelle L. Webb, CEO
3W Consulting Group LLC
***@3wconsultinggroup.com
