 
News By Tag
* Mobile Banking
* mRDC
* Banking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Banking
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Paris
  Ile de France
  France
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

A2iA & Cedricom Deliver Innovation to France's Banking Market for mRDC

A2iA & Cedricom announced a partnership today. Cedricom has integrated a2ia Mobility™ into Mobicheque, its solution that enables the ability to perform mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC) by taking a photo of a check for immediate acceptance.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mobile Banking
mRDC
Banking

Industry:
Banking

Location:
Paris - Ile de France - France

Subject:
Partnerships

PARIS, France - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- A2iA (@A2iA (http://www.twitter.com/a2ia)), an award-winning developer of artificial intelligence and machine-learning based software for the worldwide data capture, document processing, and payment systems markets, today announced a partnership with Cedricom, a developer of innovative banking and payment solutions that manage payment flows. Under the terms of the Agreement, Cedricom has integrated a2ia Mobility (http://www.a2ia.com/en/a2ia-mobility)™, a recognition toolkit, into Mobicheque, its solution that enables the ability to perform mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC) by taking a photo of a check for the immediate acceptance by the depository bank. Deployed either as a mobile app, an HTML5 page or as a web service, Mobicheque automatically reads the check number and amount without any manual keying. The user experience is intuitive and the results are provided in real-time.

"The banking industry is rapidly transforming and mobile remote deposit capture is a growing trend throughout France and Europe. Our combined offering to the French market meets these demands with innovation and simplicity," said Mr. Christian Crickx, General Director of Cedricom.

By using Mobicheque, users gain flexibility and productivity by remaining in control of their payments with the ability to always being synchronized to their bank in a secure and digital environment.

About A2iA

Award-winning with research and development at its core, A2iA (http://www.a2ia.com/), Artificial Intelligence and Image Analysis, is a science and R&D driven software company with deep roots in artificial intelligence, machine learning and neural networks. With simple, easy to use and intuitive toolkits, A2iA delivers add-on features to speed automation, simplify customer engagement and quickly capture all types of printed and handwritten data from documents – whether captured by a desktop scanner or mobile device. By enhancing solutions from systems integrators and independent software vendors, A2iA allows complex and cursive data from all types of documents to become part of a structured database, making it searchable and reportable, with the same level of flexibility as printed or digital data. For more information, visit www.a2ia.com or call +1 917-237-0390 within the Americas, or +33 1 44 42 00 80 within EMEA, India or Asia.

About Cedricom

The reliability of exchanges between financial institutions and their partners must be at the heart of concerns from all the actors. Face to various risks, effective solutions should be implemented with the necessary security mechanisms, without affecting the usage and the quality of services. Since 1991, we meet this challenge by integrating the best of computer technology at the heart of our innovative solutions, tailored to the needs of our customers. Today more than 10.000 companies and tens of Banks & PSPs are using our solutions over Europe, Middle-East and Africa. For more information call +33 2 99 55 07 55.

Media Contact
A2iA Communications
Marketing@a2ia.com
+ 1 917.237.0390
***@a2ia.com
End
Source:A2iA
Email:***@a2ia.com
Posted By:***@a2ia.com Email Verified
Tags:Mobile Banking, mRDC, Banking
Industry:Banking
Location:Paris - Ile de France - France
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
A2iA Corp PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share