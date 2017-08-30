News By Tag
A2iA & Cedricom Deliver Innovation to France's Banking Market for mRDC
A2iA & Cedricom announced a partnership today. Cedricom has integrated a2ia Mobility™ into Mobicheque, its solution that enables the ability to perform mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC) by taking a photo of a check for immediate acceptance.
"The banking industry is rapidly transforming and mobile remote deposit capture is a growing trend throughout France and Europe. Our combined offering to the French market meets these demands with innovation and simplicity,"
By using Mobicheque, users gain flexibility and productivity by remaining in control of their payments with the ability to always being synchronized to their bank in a secure and digital environment.
About A2iA
Award-winning with research and development at its core, A2iA (http://www.a2ia.com/
About Cedricom
The reliability of exchanges between financial institutions and their partners must be at the heart of concerns from all the actors. Face to various risks, effective solutions should be implemented with the necessary security mechanisms, without affecting the usage and the quality of services. Since 1991, we meet this challenge by integrating the best of computer technology at the heart of our innovative solutions, tailored to the needs of our customers. Today more than 10.000 companies and tens of Banks & PSPs are using our solutions over Europe, Middle-East and Africa. For more information call +33 2 99 55 07 55.
