 
News By Tag
* Solar
* Renewable
* Energy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sausalito
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

Onyx Renewable Partners L.P. Completes Construction For Bakersfield City School District

 
 
Bakersfield City School District
Bakersfield City School District
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Solar
* Renewable
* Energy

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* Sausalito - California - US

Subject:
* Services

SAUSALITO, Calif. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Onyx Renewable Partners L.P., ("Onyx"), a leader in the development and financing of Commercial and Industrial ("C&I") and Small Scale Utility solar projects in North America, announces the completion of construction on a solar photovoltaic carport structure that will provide 319.59 kWDC of electricity to a school at the Bakersfield City School District (BCSD).  The system will produce 505,591 kWh in the first full year of operation, the CO2 reduction will be 6,011 tons, equal to taking 1,265 vehicles off the road over the 20 years the system will be in place.  The School District (BCSD) has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement.

Construction began in April of 2017 and was completed in just under four months in July of 2017, using sub-contractors based in California.  The system was approved to operate by the Utility Company and is now energized.  The school district will benefit from the reduced cost of the electricity as California has been switching to peak-demand electricity pricing as of 2017.

"We value our partnership with Onyx which has helped us reduce the amount we spend on utilities and redirect those dollars back into the classroom where they are most needed," said Steve McClain, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, BCSD.

Onyx has been working diligently to make sure the district will reach their future energy goals. "We are proud to assist the Bakersfield Unified School District in their pursuit of a more sustainable energy future," says Matt Rosenblum, CEO of Onyx.

About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.
Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full-service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at http://www.onyxrenewables.com.

Contact
Monica Sargent, Marketing Director
***@onyxrenewables.com
End
Source:
Email:***@onyxrenewables.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar, Renewable, Energy
Industry:Energy
Location:Sausalito - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Onyx Renewable Partners LP News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share