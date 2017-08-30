News By Tag
Onyx Renewable Partners L.P. Completes Construction For Bakersfield City School District
Construction began in April of 2017 and was completed in just under four months in July of 2017, using sub-contractors based in California. The system was approved to operate by the Utility Company and is now energized. The school district will benefit from the reduced cost of the electricity as California has been switching to peak-demand electricity pricing as of 2017.
"We value our partnership with Onyx which has helped us reduce the amount we spend on utilities and redirect those dollars back into the classroom where they are most needed," said Steve McClain, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, BCSD.
Onyx has been working diligently to make sure the district will reach their future energy goals. "We are proud to assist the Bakersfield Unified School District in their pursuit of a more sustainable energy future," says Matt Rosenblum, CEO of Onyx.
About Onyx Renewable Partners L.P.
Onyx is a renewable energy development company established by funds managed by Blackstone Energy Partners that is focused on greenfield development in the North American solar and wind sectors. The Onyx team brings over 250 years of collective industry experience and perspective, having developed more than 1 GW of renewable projects. As a full-service firm with capabilities including development and construction through financing and operations, Onyx is able to provide creative solutions to large energy users and land owners in North America. Onyx prides itself on its ability to bring together exceptional talent with deep industry knowledge to solve challenging issues for customers looking to maximize renewable power generation. Onyx is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit our website at http://www.onyxrenewables.com.
