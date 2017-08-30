News By Tag
INSPIREDD: A Non Profit Making Organization With a Difference
INSPIREDD is an international development organization which is one of the less than 1% of the Non-Profit organizations in the world practicing Lean Six Sigma approach for projects and is dedicated to working to create lasting change through volunteers. They are made up of a group of team members from multiple countries from various parts of the world working with communities across Americas, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East helping people to tackle the poverty and injustice they face.
"Our motive is to bring a change that makes the best use of the non-utilized resources for the community due to the fact that about 90%of innovations, ideas and groundbreaking products or services just never see the light of the day. A non-utilized fact is that the atmosphere contains 37.5 million billion gallons of water in the invisible vapour phase which is enough water to cover the entire surface of the earth with just one inch of rain. We want to utilize this available natural resource by converting it to drinking water for the millions of people who die of water shortage because that's where we believe the need is greatest and for that, we will work side by side with the community to create positive changes" said Sumin Valiyaveetil, the President of INSPIREDD.
INSPIREDD is unique from all other non-profit making organization in that they make a permanent solution to the water crisis in the various target location, unlike other organizations which only make temporary arrangements that become more expensive in the long run. They open doors to reach the unreachable world's rural and poorest locations where others couldn't get to and create opportunities for organizations to bridge corporate social responsibility and community.
There are thousands of charities and NPOs in the world who are currently working on the water crisis, INSPIREDD, however, aims to target the countless regions in the rural parts of the world where there is no access to water. They work in partnership with local non-profit industry in the respective countries such that expenses are set to a very minimal level. The project is volunteer based and focuses on the utilization of donations received as one can be assured that 100% of the donation goes to the poorest of the poor.
United Nations Organization said that 85% of the world population lives in the driest half of the planet, 783 million people do not have access to clean water and almost 2.5 billion do not have access to adequate sanitation. About 6 to 8 million people die annually from the consequences of disasters and water-related diseases.
Their first project is focused on water crisis, a solution discovered by INSPIREDD is partnering with the manufacturers of military grade Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) with the project supported by a volunteer scientist to make the equipment more efficient. The machine which they redesigned for the next project has the capacity is up to 10,000 liters per day which can serve an entire village with drinking water. They will also be the launching a crowdfunding campaign in GoFundMe with the project name "Water From Air" in December so as to attract donations while spreading the news to the world. To follow the campaign information page, please click on https://www.inspiredd.org/
For more detailed information on INSPIREDD and how to partner with them please, visit www.inspiredd.org
