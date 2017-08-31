 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Agent Of The Month
* Grand Strand
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Garden City
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
August 2017
31

Garden City Realty recognizes its August agents of the month

 
 
Allison Stack and Cal Harrelson
Allison Stack and Cal Harrelson
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Real Estate
Agent Of The Month
Grand Strand

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Garden City - South Carolina - US

GARDEN CITY, S.C. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Lee Hewitt, Broker-in-Charge of Garden City Realty, Inc., a full-service real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Cal Harrelson is the top listing agent and Allison Stack is the top selling agent of August.

In 2016, Harrelson was top listing agent for February, May and September as well as top selling agent for March and September. Likewise, he was listing agent of the second and third quarter, listing agent for 2016, top producer of 2016. Thus far in 2017, Harrelson was top listing agent of January, March and July as well as for the first quarter.

Harrelson has been selling real estate in the coastal resort areas of the south strand for 23 years. He specializes in vacation and investment properties and is a member of the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS (CCAR), the South Carolina Association of Realtors (SCAR), and the National Association of REALTORS (NAR). He is also a recipient of the REALTOR Image Award. Harrelson has been involved in community activities and organizations including; Rotary International, Boy Scouts of America, March of Dimes' Walk America, United Way, American Cancer Society, South Carolina Crawfish Festival as well as acting chairman of his church's deacon board. He is also a former President of the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce. He can be contacted at 843-331-2132 or CHarrelson@GardenCityRealty.com.

In 2017, Stack was top selling agent for May. She is a multi-million-dollar producer at Garden City Realty and leader of the agency's Prime Group sales team. She specializes in vacation, investment, and residential properties and is a member of the Coastal Carolinas Association of REALTORS (CCAR), the South Carolina Association of Realtors (SCAR), and the National Association of REALTORS (NAR).

Stack can be contacted at 843-652-4238 or AStack@GardenCityRealty.com.

Garden City Realty, Inc. is a Garden City Beach, South Carolina based full-service real estate firm that provides real estate, vacation rentals, and vacation property management services to sellers, buyers, visitors, and vacation property owners. Established in 1973, Garden City Realty, Inc. is a top-ranking firm within the local MLS, with more than one-half billion in sales volume throughout the past 20 years. Garden City Realty, Inc. has world-renowned and local affiliations, a global referral network, and award-winning real estate specialists and accredited buyer representatives.

For more information about Garden City Realty, Inc., please contact Christi W. Bessinger, Advertising and Marketing Manager, at 843-652-4290 or CBessinger@GardenCityRealty.com or visit www.GardenCityRealty.com and www.WhyGardenCityRealty.com­.

Contact
Christi Bessinger
***@gardencityrealty.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gardencityrealty.com
Posted By:***@gardencityrealty.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate, Agent Of The Month, Grand Strand
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Garden City - South Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Garden City Realty, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share