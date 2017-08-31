Country(s)
Industry News
Tower Hill: The First Twenty-five Years Selective Memories of a Benign Dictator
Praise for Tower Hill, The First Twenty-Five Years
"A richly detailed account of the author's first interest in trees as a toddler, to his working tirelessly for twenty-five years creating...gardens designed to delight...and inspire. With vision, determination and passion, John achieved this goal and here the story of the creation unrolls."
–Marco Polo Stufano, Horticulture Director Emeritus, Wave Hill
"...a delightful guide to growing a successful career in public horticulture. The birth and growth of Tower Hill Botanic Garden is, in large measure, a testimonial to the vision, energy, and professionalism of John..."
–Paul rogers, Student of Horticulture and Columnist, Worcester Telegram
"To make something important and lasting like Tower Hill, one must be both visionary and taskmaster...Thank goodness for both of his dimensions."
–Margaret roach, creator, AWayToGarden.com
About John W. Trexler
John W. Trexler holds a degree in Ornamental Horticulture from Delaware Valley University, Doylestown, PA. He developed his extraordinary knowledge of plants and garden design at Skylands, Ringwood, NJ, where he worked on garden restoration. John spent 6 years at the Morris County Park Commission, Morristown, NJ, restoring Bamboo Brook, the garden of renowned landscape architect, Martha Brookes Hutcheson. John's 28 years developing Tower Hill Botanic Garden are a distinct reflection of these remarkable gardens.
Fake Smiles: A Memoir
Hardcover • 240 pages ISBN 978-0-9978482-
eBook ISBN: 978-0-9978482-
Contact TidePool Press, LLC, for more information at www.tidepoolpress.com
Contact
TidePool Press, LLC
***@tidepoolpress.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse