Montana Sash & Door Announces Ownership Transition

-- Montana Sash & Door Announces Ownership TransitionMontana Sash & Door founder Richard Garwood transitions long-established Montana & Idaho business to Rick Locke & Jerry Shiley, the new owners/operators, bring extensive experience in the window industry.Bozeman, MT – September 1, 2017—Montana Sash & Door announces founder Richard Garwood has transitioned ownership of the business to new owners/operators Jerry Shiley and Rick Locke. In addition, Garwood and partner Scott Dehlendorf have transitioned ownership of affiliated companies Montana Sash & Door – Flathead and Idaho Sash & Door to the same new owners. The new ownership has also committed to opening a location in Jackson, WY by year-end. All existing employees will continue with the company in current roles. Garwood will remain with the company in an advisory role during the transition and will continue in a consulting capacity for the foreseeable future."Montana Sash & Door has served customers for many years and we value the relationships that Richard and his team have developed," said Jerry Shiley, President, Montana Sash & Door. "Our focus will be to strengthen them as we move forward."New owners Jerry Shiley and Rick Locke bring extensive industry and business experience to the company. Both grew up in a family window business. Shiley served as President of a window company in Spokane for many years. He most recently was in a senior management capacity with a large west coast window manufacturer and based in southern California. Locke owns a window company in Seattle, WA: Windows, Doors & More, which will offer great synergies as an affiliated company.Montana Sash & Door and its affiliates, Montana Sash & Door – Flathead, Idaho Sash & Door and Wyoming Sash & Door supply architectural windows, doors and hardware to custom residential projects throughout the region."Throughout the transition and beyond, our primary goal is to continue providing customers with products from only the finest quality manufacturers in addition to both pre-sales and post-sales service and support," said ShileyAbout Montana Sash & DoorSince 1990, Montana Sash & Door has been a leading source for high quality windows, doors and hardware. Committed to exceptional service, expert consultation and competitive pricing, the focus has always been to help customers find the right solution for their projects. Product lines include high performance wood, aluminum clad wood, fiberglass, copper, bronze and steel windows sourced from industry leading manufacturers from around the world.Media contacts:Rick Locke206-258-3802Richard Garwood406-586-1858