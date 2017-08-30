News By Tag
OrthAzone To Donate $30,000 To Orthodontists Affected by Hurricane Harvey
Orthazone, the Amazon.com of orthodontic supply companies, is donating $30,000 to orthodontists that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.
"As a cofounder of OrthAzone and an orthodontist in Florida, I feel the pain of my colleagues in Texas and surrounding areas. I keep praying for the orthodontic community to join forces and stand together in the face of devastation," said Dr. Maryann Kriger, Cofounder and President of Orthazone.
The first 10 orthodontists that apply on the OrthAzone website (Harvey.Orthazone.com), will be receiving a free care package in products valued at $2,500 (up to $25,000). Furthermore, all other orthodontists that have applied will receive a share in 5% of all September sales (up to $5,000). The deadline to apply for this grant is September 30th.
"Together we are stronger. I'm so glad the OrthAzone board has agreed to contribute to the orthodontic community in need," Dr. Kriger said.
About OrthAzone.com (http://www.OrthAzone.com)
Orthazone.com is a simple, quick and easy online supply ordering system. Orthazone.com commits to carrying ONLY FDA-registered products at affordable prices and works directly with manufacturers to bring savings of 40-60% on every order – with a low flat shipping fee! No membership dues, hidden costs or unnecessary
Apply here: Harvey.Orthazone.com
Media Contact
Orthazone
Media Inquiries
1(800)833-7132
***@orthazone.com
