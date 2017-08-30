 
News By Tag
* Orthodontic Supplies
* Hurricane Harvey
* Orthodontists
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bonita Springs
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

OrthAzone To Donate $30,000 To Orthodontists Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Orthazone, the Amazon.com of orthodontic supply companies, is donating $30,000 to orthodontists that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.
 
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Orthazone, the Amazon.com of orthodontic supply companies, is donating $30,000 to orthodontists that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. Torrential rains, historic flooding, and displacing more than 30,000 people are just some of the ways Hurricane Harvey has done damage to the state of Texas.

         "As a cofounder of OrthAzone and an orthodontist in Florida, I feel the pain of my colleagues in Texas and surrounding areas. I keep praying for the orthodontic community to join forces and stand together in the face of devastation," said Dr. Maryann Kriger, Cofounder and President of Orthazone.

The first 10 orthodontists that apply on the OrthAzone website (Harvey.Orthazone.com), will be receiving a free care package in products valued at $2,500 (up to $25,000). Furthermore, all other orthodontists that have applied will receive a share in 5% of all September sales (up to $5,000). The deadline to apply for this grant is September 30th.

         "Together we are stronger. I'm so glad the OrthAzone board has agreed to contribute to the orthodontic community in need," Dr. Kriger said.

About OrthAzone.com (http://www.OrthAzone.com)
Orthazone.com is a simple, quick and easy online supply ordering system. Orthazone.com commits to carrying ONLY FDA-registered products at affordable prices and works directly with manufacturers to bring savings of 40-60% on every order – with a low flat shipping fee! No membership dues, hidden costs or unnecessary

Apply here: Harvey.Orthazone.com

Media Contact
Orthazone
Media Inquiries
1(800)833-7132
***@orthazone.com
End
Source:OrthAzone.com
Email:***@orthazone.com Email Verified
Tags:Orthodontic Supplies, Hurricane Harvey, Orthodontists
Industry:Medical
Location:Bonita Springs - Florida - United States
Subject:Sponsorships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Orthazone PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share