OrthAzone To Donate $30,000 To Orthodontists Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Orthazone, the Amazon.com of orthodontic supply companies, is donating $30,000 to orthodontists that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Media Contact

Orthazone

Media Inquiries

1(800)833-7132

***@orthazone.com OrthazoneMedia Inquiries1(800)833-7132

End

-- Orthazone, the Amazon.com of orthodontic supply companies, is donating $30,000 to orthodontists that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. Torrential rains, historic flooding, and displacing more than 30,000 people are just some of the ways Hurricane Harvey has done damage to the state of Texas."As a cofounder of OrthAzone and an orthodontist in Florida, I feel the pain of my colleagues in Texas and surrounding areas. I keep praying for the orthodontic community to join forces and stand together in the face of devastation,said Dr. Maryann Kriger, Cofounder and President of Orthazone.The first 10 orthodontists that apply on the OrthAzone website (), will be receiving a free care package in products valued at $2,500 (up to $25,000). Furthermore, all other orthodontists that have applied will receive a share in 5% of all September sales (up to $5,000). The deadline to apply for this grant is September 30Dr. Kriger said.Orthazone.com is a simple, quick and easy online supply ordering system. Orthazone.com commits to carrying ONLY FDA-registered products at affordable prices and works directly with manufacturers to bring savings of 40-60% on every order – with a low flat shipping fee! No membership dues, hidden costs or unnecessary