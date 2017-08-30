 
New DRG eBook on Being a Product Trailblazer

 
 
MILWAUKEE - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Dieringer Research Group, Inc. (The DRG) has published a new eBook entitled, Be a Product Trailblazer: The Path to Brand Longevity.  This eBook, the third in a series demonstrating the strategic use of marketing research to help build strong, lasting brands, is free and available for download on The DRG website at www.TheDRG.com/ProductTrailblazer.

The DRG's Product Trailblazer eBook features examples of how top brands are leading the way with new product innovations, market expansions, and brand extensions.  Readers will learn from real-world case studies how marketing research can help answer key questions throughout the product life cycle, including:

·         What key consumer needs can your products uniquely fulfill?

·         How should you adapt your product portfolio as those needs shift over time?

·         When is the right time to expand into new markets or new categories?

"Given today's rapid pace of change, brand marketers are always looking for smarter ways to connect with consumers in order to build long-lasting brands," said Lanie Johnson, President and CEO of The DRG.  "We believe one of the keys to growing a sustainable brand is listening attentively to consumers and using that intelligence to ensure the products and services of tomorrow are better than today."

Be a Product Trailblazer: The Path to Brand Longevity can be downloaded from The DRG website at www.TheDRG.com/ProductTrailblazer.

ABOUT THE DRG – The Dieringer Research Group's (The DRG's) custom research solutions gather intelligence to help companies build profitable brands, improve their products/services, optimize their marketing strategy, and keep customers at the center of their organization. With nearly 45 years of experience working with clients in a diverse mix of industries, The DRG's goal is to uncover growth opportunities that enable companies to make smart decisions and optimize their bottom line.
