Save The Date: Lennar's Otani Gardens Grand Opens Saturday, September 23
"We are very excited to open up this community and show off the model homes to the public," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "We've brought some beautiful floorplans to this community with great design details, such as open concept living areas, enviable master suites and rooftop decks per plan."
Otani Gardens will offer a select number of 32 homesites in total, so interested buyers so join the interest list to reserve their spot. This community offers stunning views of Lake Washington and is situated in a highly-coveted area. It offers a short commute to downtown and puts you close to all kinds of entertainment options, from fine dining, to bistro coffee shops, nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities as well.
Located within sight of the Seattle Seahawks Training Facility, residents will also enjoy having a prime view of the annual Seafairr Hydroplane Weekend and watching the Blue Angels soar over their community right from their own rooftop.
Lennar will debut eight brand-new floorplans at Otani Gardens with sizes that range approximately from 2,008 to 2,726 square feet. Each of these flexible floorplans feature open layouts, enviable master suites and rooftop decks per plan. Lennar will also their newly elevated Everything's Included package, which now includes home automation technology at no additional cost.
Join us for the Grand Opening event on Saturday, September 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the model homes, located at 8255 S. 118th Street in Seattle.
For more information visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
