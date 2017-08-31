 
Mobility Leads Evolution of Utility Digital Engagement, According to New Research from TMG

 
 
ATLANTA - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- RIMSolutions™, the Research. Innovate, Materialize practice of TMG Consulting, published a new research study today: Evolution of Digital Engagement 2017, Part 1: Mobility at the Helm.

Developed from utility interviews, consumer surveys, a utility survey and secondary research, the study explores the utility industry's ability to keep pace with the surge of digital technologies which are continuously changing customer expectations. It shows that mobile-related offerings, including mobile websites, mobile apps, SMS text and mobile self-service, are a key focus. Despite advancements, digital maturity remains relatively low. In large part, this is due to inadequate training related to new skills and not measuring digital channel effectiveness.

In addition to utility-reported priorities and initiatives, the study includes six key mobile-related recommendations with input from industry thought leaders: Infosys, Milestone Utility Services, Oracle, Red Clay Consulting, VertexOne and others.

"Several utilities declined to be interviewed for the study because they are 'embarrassed' about their level of digital maturity," says Vanessa Edmonds, who led the research effort. "There is no need for embarrassment; the cost of failure is high. Customers are making decisions about companies based on a single interaction, so utilities are under tremendous pressure to get digital engagement right, every time. The goal behind this study is to provide the expertise and intelligence to help with digital transformation, including understanding the potential of cloud technologies to help in this effort."

The study, which will be followed by reports on other digital channel findings, is available for download from the TMG Research Library for members of the TMG Research Community. Those who are unsure if their company has a membership, or need of login should email research@tmgconsulting.com.

Findings will be discussed during the TMG Utility Forum, October 25-27 in Phoenix, Arizona. The event's theme is "A 360 Degree View of the Customer Relationship and Supporting Technologies" and offers an agenda and speaker lineup that several utilities are describing as "exceptional".

About TMG Consulting
TMG Consulting is the leading provider of comprehensive consulting and research services that support the lifecycle of utility enterprise IT and edge systems.

Offered by RIMSolutions™, the Research. Innovate, Materialize Solutions practice of TMG Consulting, TMG's research studies and educational sessions help utilities explore solutions and mitigate risks.

Since 1992, more than 275 utility companies have trusted TMG with planning, justification, acquisition, implementation and support for mission-critical projects.

