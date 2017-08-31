News By Tag
Waterbury Regional Chamber Members Participate in Second Annual Greater Waterbury Restaurant Week
Between September 10 and 15, nearly one dozen restaurants throughout the greater Waterbury region, from Thomaston to Naugatuck, will offer special meals and prices to all patrons during the Greater Waterbury Restaurant Week
"Not only does this Greater Waterbury Restaurant Week promote participating chamber member restaurants, it benefits everyone who dines at these restaurants for lunch or dinner," stated William J. Pizzuto, Ph.D., Director of the University of Connecticut Waterbury Campus and Chairman of the Chamber's Board of Directors.
"This is a win/win for everyone because the diners enjoy wonderful food at special prices and the restaurant owners and staff welcome new and existing customers for a very community-oriented week."
Restaurants participating in Greater Waterbury Restaurant Week are Brenda's Kitchen and Deli at 165 Highland Avenue in Waterbury; Jesse Camille's Restaurant at 615 North Church Street in Naugatuck; Nino's Trattoria Italian Restaurant at 91 Scott Road in Waterbury; Pies and Pints at 1 Store Road in Middlebury and 143 Oxford Road in Oxford; San Marino Restaurant at 111-23 Thomaston Avenue in Waterbury; Pizza Castle at 143 Chase Avenue in Waterbury; Signatures Restaurant at 29 Leavenworth Street in Waterbury; SilverBacks Bar & Grill at 2627 Waterbury Road in Thomaston; The Tavern at 522 Heritage Road in Southbury; Spartan Pizza and Restaurant at 970 Chase Parkway in Waterbury; Vasi's Restaurant at 1700 Watertown Avenue in Waterbury; and La Tavola at 702 Highland Avenue in Waterbury.
According to survey results from last year's Restaurant Week, consumers stated that Restaurant Week offered great deals, raised awareness of Waterbury as a dining destination, and incentivized guests to dine somewhere new for them or revisit an old favorite. "We really do have the best restaurants in the state," commented one survey participant.
"Restaurants are delighted to participate in this exciting promotional week," commented Lynn Ward, Chamber president, and CEO. "We learned," continued Ward, "that the positive exposure this Greater Waterbury Restaurant Week provides to local area restaurants is almost immeasurable. Not only do patrons enjoy wonderful food, the restaurants tell us they welcome many new faces to their establishments and appreciative comments for existing customers. Truly, this is a very positive week for everyone who participates."
With the support of Republican American and DeveloMark, the Chamber has had the opportunity to market on a print and digital level. For menus and special prices being offered during the Greater Waterbury Restaurant Week between September 10 and 15, visit http://www.waterburychamber.com or call the Chamber at 203-757-0701.
