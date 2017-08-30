News By Tag
Mima Enters New Market, Introducing Affortable Luxury In A Stroller
Mima, luxury stroller company, initiates global launch of the zigi late summer 2017
Hitting the market this month, September, the zigi is introducing a new audience to the mima line, and expanding its reach to the average consumer. Featuring sophisticated engineering, zigi is sturdy, but lightweight, weighing a mere 18.5 pounds and is incredibly easy to handle. Designed for refined globetrotters, zigi is the most desirable companion for families on the go.
Folding zigi is a breeze and can be done with one arm and baby in the other, the buggy even stands upright on the floor after being folded. The super compact fold (22x18x10in)
The stroller made its debut at this year's JPMA Baby Consumer Show in Chicago, with select media gaining early access to the products. Available in the United States in September, zigi will be coveted by the parents with the desire for a designer stroller that will easily travel with them. zigi is being offered in three colors: charcoal, midnight blue, and olive green. The stroller is available online at mimausa.com (http://www.mimakidsusa.com/
