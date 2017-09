Jonathan Clarke represents Bitcentral as one of Timmy Awards' Best Tech Manager Finalists

Tech in Motion names top 40 local leaders in tech, opens voting to the public to help decide winners.

-- Tech in Motion Orange County announced Jonathan Clarke, of Bitcentral, Inc. as a finalist for "Best Technology Manager" at its Third Annual Timmy Awards, which recognizes the top workplaces for tech professionals. Clarke, VP of SW Development & QA at Bitcentral, Inc. a software technology company that provides efficient media workflows to maximize the value of media for the broadcast industry, was chosen from a field of more than 275 nominees and joins the ranks of past notable finalists including Jim Plush of CrowdStrike, Mike Selberis of Glidewell Laboratories and Nick Newsom of Ytel."As an excellent team leader, project manager and developer, Jonathan deserves this honor. He and his excellent team of experts are helping Bitcentral remain #1 in news production in the U.S., as well as support our work in the automation, OTT, and linear streaming new ventures," states Camille Jayne, President, Bitcentral, Inc.Mr. Clarke has proven experience motivating teams to deliver software through developing a common understanding of products being developed and removing roadblocks that are encountered. His excellent technical skills and knowledge of emerging technologies, combined with the ability to dive deep into architectural decisions and assist teams in making sound, scalable platform choices allow for Bitcentral to provide solutions that maximize the value of media."The Timmy Awards aim to celebrate the companies and managers that make that technological innovation possible," says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion and Motion Recruitment Partners. "Since the Timmy Awards were created in 2015, over 400 finalists have been celebrated for creating work environments that enable growth in the technology of various industries."Tech in Motion is a North American events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates in 2011, grew into an organization of over 85,000 members across 11 chapters in North America including Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County, and Toronto. Please visit www.techinmotionevents.com for more information about our notable speakers, sponsors and events.With corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, CA and Latin American headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, Bitcentral is a software company provides efficient and customized software solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. Our Core News solution is #1 in U.S. News Production, with over 255 TV stations going to air every day. Bitcentral is dedicated to helping traditional broadcasters evolve in a world where content is coming from anywhere and going everywhere. Our products transform media operations with tools that enable content producers to deliver exceptional programming to their viewers and help their organizations grow each day. We're proud to deliver the most outstanding customer satisfaction in our industry for over 20 years. Please visit www.bitcentral.com for more information.Your vote matters, help us get Jonathan to the finish line first! BestTechManager VOTE NOW! http://app.reviewr.com/ s1/pitch;jsessionid= F23D0F2BD0B528...