Digital Technology Enhances Video Surveillance Capabilities
The days of struggling with blurry analog video with limited or non-existent zoom capabilities is in the past for public safety and municipal organizations that have turned to BAYCOM to embrace digital internet protocol (IP) technology.
The megapixel video capabilities available with today's high-resolution video surveillance cameras capture more and better images than outdated analog systems. Digital IP cameras can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet in addition to feeding it to a video recorder.
"The new digital IP systems give departments the ability to zoom in and capture details as fine as license plates and even conduct facial recognition,"
The Case for Upgrading Your Video Surveillance System
BAYCOM has worked with several municipalities and public safety in Wisconsin and across the Midwest to develop wide-ranging wireless digital IP video surveillance systems. For example, the Green Bay Police Department has expanded its system from seven cameras to more than 50. Marinette has expanded its system from three to more than 45 cameras, and Waukesha has boosted its capabilities from three cameras to more than 150.
