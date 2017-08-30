News By Tag
Flame Broiler Introduces Healthy And Simple Fast Food To Greensboro
Award-Winning Fast Casual Dining Concept to Debut First Location in North Carolina
The grand opening will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, with local radio personalities from 107.5 KZL broadcasting live with giveaway items and a fundraiser for Ignite the Spirit, a local charity that benefits the Greensboro Fire Department and its families in times of need. Opening day celebrations will also include raffles with prizes and special discounts on food and beverages, with $1 for every meal purchased and all raffle proceeds being donated to Ignite the Spirit.
The Greensboro location will be the first Flame Broiler franchise for the Carrier family, which consists of husband and wife Ted and Joo Carrier, along with son Tim and wife Erika. Ted and Joo have taken ownership of the location, while Tim will manage and run the restaurant on days in which he is not working for the Greensboro Fire Department. His wife Erika will also work at the store to manage sales, marketing and catering.
Tim and Erika are alumni of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG), while Erika is also a Greensboro native, making this location and a focus on community especially important to the family.
Ted and Joo often visited Greensboro while Tim attended classes at UNCG, and after Tim started his career with the fire department. When Ted retired in 2016, the couple was attracted to the people, beauty and four seasons of North Carolina.
"We wanted to retire in Greensboro, but we wanted to bring the flavor, quality, healthy ingredients and great value that Flame Broiler has to offer for everyone in our new community to enjoy," said Ted Carrier, Flame Broiler franchisee.
Flame Broiler's core menu features delicious rice bowls that start at only 140 calories. The bowls are made with non-GMO white or brown rice, Angus beef, all-natural chicken or organic charbroiled tofu, freshly blanched vegetables, and topped with chopped green onions. For an added flavor kick, guests are invited to top their bowls off with Flame Broiler's proprietary Korean BBQ inspired Magic Sauce, or any of the hot, double hot, or triple hot sauces.
"The new Flame Broiler location in North Carolina is the seventh state for the brand, which is a huge milestone and something I never dreamed to see happen," said Young Lee, CEO and founder of Flame Broiler. "The expansion we've experienced in the last year alone is a very humbling moment for me as CEO."
The Greensboro Flame Broiler will be located at 3606 N Elm Street, Suite H, Greensboro, NC 27455. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays. For more information, please visit https://www.flamebroilergso186.com and https://www.flamebroilerusa.com/
About Flame Broiler:
Founded in 1995, Flame Broiler is a quick-service restaurant franchise that is loyal to its tradition of serving simple, healthy fast food at an affordable price point. Its menu consists of white or brown rice, Angus beef, all-natural chicken, organic tofu, and vegetables. Additionally, the concept uses no dairy and or fryers. Flame Broiler was ranked #329 in the 2015 Franchise Times Next 200+ listing as well Bond's Top 100 Franchises of 2015. Additional accolades include USA Today's Top 50 Franchises for Minorities from 2010-2013. Started in Orange County, California by Young Lee, Flame Broiler has grown to more than 190 restaurants throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Idaho, Florida and now North Carolina.
Contact
Jenna Seelig
***@konnectagency.com
End
