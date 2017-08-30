News By Tag
Wizard World Comic Con Nashville Programming Schedule Announced, Friday Through Sunday
Stan Lee, Charisma Carpenter, 'Firefly' Q&A's, Cosplay, Creative Panels Head Programming At Wizard World Comic Con Nashville; Most Included With Any Admission
Some highlights of the more than 50 hours of panels scheduled include:
• Interactive Q&As with Lee (Sunday, 11 a.m.), Park (Saturday, noon), McTavish (Saturday, 2 p.m.), Carpenter (Saturday, 3 p.m.), Cain (Sunday, 1 p.m.), Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie, Saturday, 4 p.m.) and Sam Jones ("The Flash," Sunday, noon)
• Group sessions with the casts of "Firefly" (Summer Glau, Jewel Staite, Sean Mahar, Saturday, 4 p.m.), "Batman: The Animated Series (Kevin Conroy, Loren Lester, Saturday, 1 p.m.), Clerks (Jason Mewes, Brian O'Halloran, Saturday, 3 p.m.) and the voice acting duo of Sandy Fox ("The Simpsons," "King of the Hill") and Lex Lang ("LEGO Star Wars," "Batman The Brave and the Bold," Friday, 7 p.m.)
• Wrestling talk with WWE® Superstars Roman Reigns® (Sunday, 10 a.m.), and Bayley® (Sunday, 11 a.m.)
• Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Barry Kitson, Steve Geiger, Mostafa Moussa, Danny Fingeroth, Tom Cook, Phil Ortiz, Camron Johnson and more
• CinemaSins Trivia games all three days, for fans to test their trivia skills
• Anime-themed sessions with Wizard World's own SuperKayce and "Anime Family Feud" with Host Kiyo and Maid Amelia from the Enchanted Maid Café
• Fan Panels for "Game of Thrones," "Harry Potter" and others
• Kids programming all four days, including story time, face painting, puppet shows, dance parties, magic, learn to draw, (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Brit Bliss, Mogshelle, Carl Martin, Megan Golden and more, throughout the weekend
Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.
A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Nashville programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 11th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Nashville show hours are Friday, September 8, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, September 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Nashville, visit http://wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
