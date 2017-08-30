Council to save 10% in fuel costs at leisure centre with boiler upgrade

The London Borough of Redbridge (LBR) is set to reduce fuel costs by 10% at Fullwell Cross Leisure Centre in Barkingside, Ilford, since upgrading the boiler plant with energy-efficient new Remeha condensing boilers.

-- Leisure centres have a high, continuous demand for heat. Fullwell Cross, which is operated by Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure, had been served well by its original three Remeha Gas 5A boilers since they were installed in 1987.For thirty years, these boilers provided efficient heating across the sports complex which features a 25-metre pool, 60-station gym, aerobic studios and a spa. But with parts becoming increasingly hard to source, and to ensure that the Centre remained open seven days a week, the decision was taken to replace the boiler plant.For LBR, the key requirements were to ensure heating reliability, reduce maintenance costs and improve the energy efficiency of the Centre, its largest energy consumer.Jeff Hart and Soma Syloypavan, of LBR's in-house M&E design team, specified one Gas 610 Eco Pro and one Gas 310 Eco Pro as the replacement boilers. Also included in the refurbishment works were a new BMS control panel, together with an HWS plate heat exchanger and buffer vessels to replace the original high-recovery HWS calorifiers.Jeff Hart, Principal Mechanical Engineer at LBR, explained the reason for the specification:"Remeha products serve many buildings daily within LBR with high levels of reliability and efficiency, so we have a good understanding of these boilers and their best application."This, combined with their simple integration with external BMS Controls, makes them the preferred option. Underlying this is the good working relationship we have with Remeha and the excellent support and service they provide."To ensure that the Leisure Centre remained open to the public during the boiler replacement, a temporary oil-fired boiler plant was installed and connected to all the circuits to ensure that the services were unaffected.The installation of the Remeha boilers was carried out smoothly and to schedule.Jeff added: "LBR are extremely happy with the installation which was completed on time and within the overall budget. With the new Remeha boilers running reliably, LBR are now anticipating a reduction in gas consumption which, according to initial indications, is in the region of 10%."-ENDS-(http://www.remeha.co.uk/)Remehahas been reliably engineering high-performance and high efficiency heating solutions since 1935, providing the most energy-efficient, sustainable and economical heating solution for every commercial requirement. At the heart of its comprehensive product portfolio is the class-leading, fully modulating, low NOx Remeha condensing boiler range. Built around a single design concept, these boilers can be combined with Remeha's complementary high-performance renewable and low carbon heating solutions, including gas absorption heat pumps and an extensive range of combined heat and power units, to create the low carbon plant room.