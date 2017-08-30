News By Tag
Brite Smiles Provides Options to Gain Patients' Trust
Brite Smiles Dental Care in Apple Valley, provides patients with options that are based on the patient's overall health, their life expectancy and their preferred lifestyle.
One patient said about his experience at Brite Smiles Dental Care, "Thank you for showing such honest concern and listening to me. I really feel I can trust you to do the right thing and tell me the truth about my dental care."
Dr. Dennis Simmons, owner of Brite Smiles, stated: "I feel it's my responsibility to care for the patient, taking into account the long range future of the patient and not just what's best at the immediate time. That way the patient doesn't end up spending more money because of doing things over or doing treatment that becomes unnecessary. I'm the person who can look ahead and I use my knowledge to help improve the quality of the patient's life."
Dr. Dennis Simmons graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1976, receiving the Class Honor in prosthetics – dentures partial and full. Since then, he has participated in over 3,000 hours of continuing education courses, focusing primarily on cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, dental implants and implant-supported restorations, orthodontics, extractions, crown/bridge, root canals, bite and TMJ disorders and sleep apnea. For his studies, he has been honored with the status of "Diplomate" from the International Congress of Oral Implantology and the International Osseous (bone) Integration Society. For more information on dental services from Brite Smiles Dental Care, visit http://britesmilesdentalcare.com, or call 952-891-8484.
