Greater South Cobb Kiwanis to Host Family Fun Day, Pancake Breakfast
Event Celebrates Second Anniversary of Centennial Playground
The day of fun will include a hot buttermilk pancake breakfast, a Kick Ball Team Challenge at 11 a.m. and live music by Ollie Patterson. Breakfast tickets are $5 per person.
Family Fun Day is a celebration of the second anniversary of the Centennial Playground. The Georgia District of Kiwanis raised $100,000 to build a playground at the Mableton Boys and Girls Club as part of Kiwanis International's Centennial Celebration in 2016.
"As Kiwanis, our work centers on serving children," said Herschel E. Chalk III, President for the Kiwanis of Greater South Cobb. "What better way to celebrate and serve children than by bringing together the families of our community for a day of fun at this beautiful new playground? We invite all the community to come out and join us for what is sure to be a memorable day." View a video about the construction of the playground at https://vimeo.com/
Business sponsorships and personal program ad opportunities are available. For more information about the event, contact Henry Lust by email at hlust75@gmail.com or by phone at 770.639.4296.
About Kiwanis
Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for high school students, Builders Club for middle school students, K- Kids for elementary school students and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities, annually dedicate more than 18 million hours and raise more than $100 million to strengthen communities and serve children. Nearly 670,000 adult and youth members in more than 80 countries and geographic areas comprise the Kiwanis International family. More information:
