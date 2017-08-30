 
Elite Creed Natural Handmade Artisan Soaps

Elite Creed Natural makes high quality handmade natural soaps and bath and body products. We welcome your business, visit us online today.
 
 
perfume_bottle_2048x
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Elite Creed Natural makes high quality handmade natural soaps and bath and body products. Pamper yourself with any of our natural products for peace of mind, your skin will love you for it.

The benefits of our handmade soaps will be evident the first time you use it, leaving your skin feeling softer and cleaner.

Being natural is very important to us and we always make a point to provide the best luxury natural products at affordable prices. Elite Creed Natural is an artisan run business and all products are hand crafted. All soaps are cut by hand making each bar unique and luxury at best.

Our soaps provide a wonderful lather while hydrating your skin. Our soap formula is enriched with some of the most natural high quality oils, such as organic coconut oil, olive oil, organic castor oil, organic unrefined shea butter, for a luxurious soap. We only use essential oils to scent our soaps and our soaps do not contain:

No Sulfates

No Phthalates

No Parabens

No Synthetic Colors

No Petroleum

Our mission is to provide the world with natural products.

Our Slogan: To Be Elite Is Natural, To Be Natural Is An Elite Creed

For more information visit https://www.EliteCreed.com for details

