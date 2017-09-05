News By Tag
Princes' meet with Professor Chris Imafidon over education, social mobility and mental health
Princes William and Harry demonstrates their commitment to inner-city education, social mobility and mental health. Following their mother's characteristic love for humanity, they visited a community in North Kensington.
Earlier, Professor Chris Imafidon wrote to UCAS and various Vice-Chancellors of universities, insisting that all the students from inner-city Grenfell Tower are given unconditional offers to their respective universities and sixth form colleges, due to the disruption caused not only by the fire itself but the consequences that followed.
