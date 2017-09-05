Princes' meet with Professor Chris Imafidon over education, social mobility and mental health

Princes William and Harry demonstrates their commitment to inner-city education, social mobility and mental health. Following their mother's characteristic love for humanity, they visited a community in North Kensington.

Princes William and Harry in conversation with Professor Chris Imafidon

-- Princes William and Harry met with Professor Chris Imafidon in north Kensington, west London today to discuss Grenfell and social mobility, as well as the current issues surrounding inner-city education. The role Professor Chris plays is ensuring the victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire get their offers to their respective universities and sixth form colleges and this was also championed by the Princes.Earlier, Professor Chris Imafidon wrote to UCAS and various Vice-Chancellors of universities, insisting that all the students from inner-city Grenfell Tower are given unconditional offers to their respective universities and sixth form colleges, due to the disruption caused not only by the fire itself but the consequences that followed.They were especially keen to demonstrate their commitment to inner-city education, social mobility and mental health. Following their mother's characteristic love for humanity, they visited a community in North Kensington. They also met with complete strangers and pushed aside royal protocol. Today they established the Royal Foundation fund for the victims of Grenfell. Follow this link to find out more information: