Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130


ARC Resin Corporation Announces Business Expansion, New Location, New Warehouse

 
 
Aerial ARC Resin - Keystone Warehousing
Aerial ARC Resin - Keystone Warehousing
 
MARIETTA, Ohio - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- ARC Resin Corporation has moved to a new location in response to steady business growth and increased inventory demands. The company has also expanded warehousing and logistics services through Keystone Warehousing at the same location. The new location is at 1690 Greene Street in Marietta. In partnership with the Marietta Chamber of Commerce, a ribbon cutting will be held at the new location on Monday, September 25, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. with networking and facility tours until 7:00 p.m.

Business Expansion

ARC Resin continues to see steady business growth and has increased its inventory by more than 50 percent.  Pat Hukill, ARC Resin president, said to best serve customers the company offers just-in-time inventory, where customers place orders and receive immediate delivery.

"There are over 20,000 different grades of engineering resins on the market and we inventory over 250 of the most commonly used grades for our customers," said Hukill. "With so many different kinds of plastics, our customers can only order what they need. We appreciate and understand the challenges they face and so we structure our services to meet their business needs."

New Warehouse Space and Logistics Services

To support the business growth and new increase in demand for ARC Resin, Hukill along with his son and business partner Noah Hukill opened Keystone Warehousing (http://www.keystonewarehousing.com/) – with 60,000 square feet of flexible use space. ARC Resin uses 40,000 square feet of the space, leaving 20,000 square feet available for contracted services or private rental. The warehouse offers full distribution and logistics services.

New Sales Team Member

ARC Resin has also expanded its sales team and welcomed Seth Gilbert in March 2017. Gilbert is based in Lexington, Kentucky and manages sales for Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arizona and part of Michigan.

For more information about any of the services visit arcresin.com and keystonewarehousing.com.

###

About ARC Resin:

ARC Resin Corporation is an industry leader offering engineering grade resins to thousands of molders throughout the United States and Canada. ARC offers an array of certified prime resins that are manufactured by major chemical companies across the globe. Visit the ARC Resin website at arcresin.com for more information.

Contact
Pat Hukill, President
***@arcresin.com
Click to Share