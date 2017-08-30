News By Tag
ARC Resin Corporation Announces Business Expansion, New Location, New Warehouse
Business Expansion
ARC Resin continues to see steady business growth and has increased its inventory by more than 50 percent. Pat Hukill, ARC Resin president, said to best serve customers the company offers just-in-time inventory, where customers place orders and receive immediate delivery.
"There are over 20,000 different grades of engineering resins on the market and we inventory over 250 of the most commonly used grades for our customers," said Hukill. "With so many different kinds of plastics, our customers can only order what they need. We appreciate and understand the challenges they face and so we structure our services to meet their business needs."
New Warehouse Space and Logistics Services
To support the business growth and new increase in demand for ARC Resin, Hukill along with his son and business partner Noah Hukill opened Keystone Warehousing (http://www.keystonewarehousing.com/
New Sales Team Member
ARC Resin has also expanded its sales team and welcomed Seth Gilbert in March 2017. Gilbert is based in Lexington, Kentucky and manages sales for Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arizona and part of Michigan.
For more information about any of the services visit arcresin.com and keystonewarehousing.com.
About ARC Resin:
ARC Resin Corporation is an industry leader offering engineering grade resins to thousands of molders throughout the United States and Canada. ARC offers an array of certified prime resins that are manufactured by major chemical companies across the globe. Visit the ARC Resin website at arcresin.com for more information.
Pat Hukill, President
***@arcresin.com
